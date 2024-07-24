Who demolished RAM mandir?
The Ram Mandir, also known as the Babri Masjid, was demolished on December 6, 1992, by a mob of Hindu activists.
Was the demolition of the Ram Mandir a spontaneous act?
No, the demolition was planned and organized by several right-wing Hindu groups.
Why was the Ram Mandir demolished?
The demolition of the Babri Masjid was done in the name of reclaiming the land on which it stood for the construction of a Ram Mandir.
Was the demolition of the Ram Mandir legal?
No, the demolition was deemed illegal by the Indian Supreme Court and sparked widespread violence and tensions between Hindus and Muslims.
Did the demolition of the Ram Mandir have political implications?
Yes, the demolition of the Babri Masjid was a politically charged event that led to communal riots and further polarized Indian society.
How did the demolition of the Ram Mandir affect India?
The demolition of the Babri Masjid had a profound impact on the secular fabric of India and led to increased tensions between Hindus and Muslims.
Who were responsible for the demolition of the Ram Mandir?
Several right-wing Hindu groups and leaders were responsible for the planning and execution of the demolition of the Babri Masjid.
What was the aftermath of the demolition of the Ram Mandir?
The aftermath of the Babri Masjid demolition included widespread violence, communal riots, and political instability in India.
Was the demolition of the Ram Mandir condemned by international community?
Yes, the demolition of the Babri Masjid was widely condemned by the international community for its impact on religious harmony and secularism in India.
Did the demolition of the Ram Mandir lead to any legal action?
Yes, several cases were filed in Indian courts regarding the demolition of the Babri Masjid, leading to lengthy legal proceedings.
What steps were taken by the Indian government after the demolition of the Ram Mandir?
The Indian government initiated various measures to restore peace and rebuild trust between communities after the demolition of the Babri Masjid.
Did the demolition of the Ram Mandir change the religious landscape of India?
Yes, the demolition of the Babri Masjid had a lasting impact on the religious landscape of India, leading to increased communal tensions and polarization.
Were there any positive outcomes of the demolition of the Ram Mandir?
The demolition of the Babri Masjid brought attention to the importance of religious tolerance and interfaith dialogue in India.