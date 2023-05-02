We can never underestimate the power of a water filter. This is especially when it comes to owning a top performance filter for the whole house filtration.

There are a number of models available on the market right now, but the Whirlpool WHELJ1 whole house filter is among the top models. Many people love it for delivering on some good features that makes it good for filtering the water. Also, it does perform well to live up to the price.

Let us get to learn more about what the model can do.

Whirlpool WHELJ1 Whole House Water Filter Review

Outstanding Features

When it comes to owning this model, you get that it delivers on some good features at all times. There is no doubt you will end up having a good time owning the model right now as it also delivers on the best filtration. This is thanks to having the FilterSense TM technology. This advanced filter technology makes the water filtration and purification even better. As a result, the filter should deliver on clean and quality water always.

You also get to find that the model does come with an inbuilt cleaning system. It will automatically activate after every 14 days. You can be sure that it is going to work great when it comes to the overall delivery of clean water at all times. When the time comes, it automatically cleans, flushes and drains itself. This is something good that most users would enjoy right now.

The model is also good when it comes to delivering on clean water for drinking and cooking. This is because it is a whole house system. You will not have to think of only one faucet delivering on filtered water anymore.

The model also allows for you to program yourself the duration you want the model to clean itself. This is because you can get water in different places would have different amounts of contaminants. It will be great to own a model that works great when it comes to customizing it to your area. Of course for an area with more sediments, it will make sense to have this model clean itself more regularly.

Another top feature you will like about the model should be that it can maintain the water pressure. This is something great unlike other whole house filters that tend to reduce the water pressure. As a result, you will always get many people going for the model as they feel it is great to deliver on some good water pressure.

Performance

The performance of this model stands out making it one of the best to get right now. This is because the filter specializes in the removal of sediment and chlorine from the water. It is without a doubt something that works great for most people. It is going to keep the water clear and safe for you to drink.

So, what size of particles can it remove? It has been tested to show that it is able to remove particles of up to 40 microns in size. This is not a particularly good figure as it lags behind with what some of the competitors are offering. Well, it does counter such a drawback by being able to deal with chlorine and sediments effectively.

You will also get that the model comes with a carbon based media. This allows for you to work with the model with so much ease when it comes to improving the taste and odor. As a result, you get clean water that also tastes just as good.

Installation and maintenance

So, how about the maintenance and installation? These two important aspects that anyone would want to know about their water filtration system. The good news is that this model does come with almost everything that you will need for installation. You just have to get yourself some basic tools and on you will be good with the filtration process. There is no doubt that many will find this being good in terms of being a DIY project for the weekend.

In the event you are not sure about the installation, then you should call a professional to help you get the job done. You can be sure to have a good time owning the model right now as it will be easy to install.

As for the maintenance, some people feel it is almost maintenance free. There is not much you can do when it comes to maintenance. You just have to do the filter maintenance and that is almost about it. You will always find the model being great for you to enjoy using it now.

Benefits of Owning the Model

When it comes to using this model, you will find that is it reliable. As a result, you do not have to worry about getting a new model any time toon.

Also the model is good when it comes to the effective removal of sediments and chlorine in the water. In the end, you should have water that tastes even better.

Well, being reliable and good at its job, it means that you get to end up with a model that ensures you have a good health at all times. You will enjoy owning the model as it ensures you get to enjoy proper health always.

Pros

It is a maintenance free model

Cons

Uses electricity

Conclusion

From the many features above, you can see that it is always possible to end up with a model that works great. For this reason, you should have a great time owning the model today. For many people, the installation is fast and also maintenance is easy. These are some of the things that should drive anyone to pick this whole house filter right now. Well, it does meet the NSF certifications and thus good for your overall health.