Which Samsung tvs have HDMI 2.1?

Samsung TVs are known for their cutting-edge technology and innovative features. One such feature is HDMI 2.1, which enables higher resolution, faster refresh rates, and enhanced gaming capabilities. If you’re specifically looking for a Samsung TV that packs HDMI 2.1, read on to discover your options.
The Answer:
The Samsung TVs that feature HDMI 2.1 are the QLED Q90T, QLED Q80T, and The Frame 2020. These models provide compatibility with HDMI 2.1, allowing you to experience the latest advancements in audiovisual technology and enjoy a truly immersive entertainment experience.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. What is HDMI 2.1?
HDMI 2.1 is the latest version of the High-Definition Multimedia Interface standard, offering increased bandwidth and a range of new features to deliver improved video and audio quality.
2. What benefits does HDMI 2.1 offer?
HDMI 2.1 supports higher resolutions, including 4K at 120Hz and even 8K at 60Hz. It also provides features like Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel).
3. Can HDMI 2.1 enhance gaming performance?
Yes, HDMI 2.1 brings some gaming-specific features like Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). These features reduce screen tearing, provide smoother gameplay, and automatically activate game mode when connected to compatible devices.
4. What is eARC?
Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC) is a feature of HDMI 2.1 that enables high-quality audio formats, including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, to be transmitted from the TV to a compatible audio system or soundbar over a single HDMI cable.
5. Are there any other Samsung TV models that support HDMI 2.1?
As of now, the QLED Q90T, QLED Q80T, and The Frame 2020 are the only Samsung TV models that offer HDMI 2.1 compatibility. It’s important to check the specifications of a particular model before making a purchase.
6. Can HDMI 2.1 be added to older Samsung TVs through firmware updates?
Unfortunately, HDMI 2.1 is a hardware feature and cannot be added to older TVs through software updates. It is only available on select models that were designed with HDMI 2.1 capabilities.
7. What is the advantage of having HDMI 2.1 on a TV?
Having HDMI 2.1 on your TV future-proofs your entertainment setup by supporting the latest video resolutions and audio formats. It ensures compatibility with upcoming devices, such as game consoles and media players, providing an enhanced viewing and gaming experience.
8. Can HDMI 2.1 cables work with HDMI 2.0 ports?
Yes, HDMI 2.1 cables are backward compatible with HDMI 2.0 ports. However, you will not be able to utilize the full capabilities of HDMI 2.1 on a TV or device with an HDMI 2.0 port.
9. Do all HDMI ports on HDMI 2.1 TVs support the full range of features?
Not necessarily. Some TVs may offer only one HDMI 2.1 port, while others may offer multiple ports. It’s important to check the specifications of the specific TV model to determine which ports support HDMI 2.1.
10. What devices can take advantage of HDMI 2.1?
Devices that can take advantage of the features HDMI 2.1 offers include gaming consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, 4K and 8K media players, and AV receivers that support the latest audio formats.
11. Can a non-HDMI 2.1 TV display content from an HDMI 2.1 source?
Yes, a non-HDMI 2.1 TV can display content from an HDMI 2.1 source but without the benefits and advancements that HDMI 2.1 provides. The TV will convert the signal to its supported resolution and refresh rate.
12. Are there any alternatives to Samsung TVs with HDMI 2.1?
Yes, there are several other TV brands that offer models with HDMI 2.1 support, such as LG, Sony, and TCL. It’s worth exploring different brands and comparing the specifications to find the TV that best suits your needs and budget.
In conclusion, if you’re specifically seeking a Samsung TV with HDMI 2.1, the QLED Q90T, QLED Q80T, and The Frame 2020 are the models you should look out for. HDMI 2.1 ensures your TV is prepared for the latest advancements in video and audio technology, delivering an exceptional viewing and gaming experience.