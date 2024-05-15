Computer networks have become an integral part of our modern world, connecting devices and enabling communication and resource sharing on a global scale. As we navigate through the vast realm of computer networks, it’s essential to understand the fundamental aspects that govern their workings. In this article, we will explore a key question: “Which of the following statements about computer networks is true?” Let’s address this query directly and provide some additional FAQs to enhance your understanding.
Which of the following statements about computer networks is true?
Statement: Computer networks allow multiple devices to share resources and communicate with each other.
The above statement about computer networks is indeed true. Networks enable various devices such as computers, smartphones, printers, and servers to seamlessly connect, interact, and share resources such as files, data, and internet connectivity.
Now, let’s delve into some related FAQs to further explore computer networks:
FAQs:
1. What is a computer network?
A computer network is a collection of interconnected devices, such as computers, servers, switches, and routers, that share resources and communicate with each other.
2. What are the benefits of computer networks?
Computer networks facilitate resource sharing, provide efficient communication, enable centralized management and control, enhance collaboration, and enable internet access, among other advantages.
3. How are computer networks classified?
Computer networks are classified based on their scale and geographical coverage. They can be categorized as Local Area Networks (LANs), Wide Area Networks (WANs), Metropolitan Area Networks (MANs), and Personal Area Networks (PANs).
4. What is the role of protocols in computer networks?
Protocols define the rules and procedures for communication within a network. They ensure data integrity, reliable transmission, and establish a common language for devices to interact effectively.
5. Is the internet a computer network?
Yes, the internet is a vast global network of interconnected networks. It allows devices worldwide to communicate and access shared resources, providing a platform for various services and applications.
6. How do devices communicate in a network?
Devices communicate in a network through the process of packet switching. Data is divided into small packets, which are then transmitted individually and reassembled at the destination.
7. What is the role of routers in computer networks?
Routers direct data packets between different networks, allowing them to find their optimal paths. They ensure efficient data transmission by making routing decisions based on network policies and routing protocols.
8. Can computer networks be wired and wireless?
Yes, computer networks can be both wired and wireless. Wired networks use physical cables, such as Ethernet cables, for data transmission, while wireless networks utilize radio waves to connect devices without the need for physical connections.
9. How does network security play a role in computer networks?
Network security aims to protect networks from unauthorized access, data breaches, and malicious activities. It involves implementing measures like firewalls, encryption, and access control mechanisms to safeguard network resources and sensitive information.
10. What is peer-to-peer networking?
Peer-to-peer networking is a decentralized model where devices directly communicate and share resources without a centralized server. It allows individual devices to act as both clients and servers, facilitating resource sharing in a distributed manner.
11. What are some common network topologies?
Common network topologies include bus, star, ring, mesh, and hybrid topologies. Each topology has its advantages, disadvantages, and suitability for different network environments.
12. Are computer networks limited to physical devices?
No, computer networks can also connect virtual or software-based entities. Virtual networks enable the creation of logical connections and communication channels between virtual machines, containers, or cloud resources.
In conclusion, computer networks are vital for modern connectivity, allowing the sharing of resources and effective communication. The statement, “Computer networks allow multiple devices to share resources and communicate with each other,” is undeniably true. By understanding the intricacies of computer networks, we can harness their power to drive innovation, collaboration, and connectivity in our digital world.