**Which motherboard form factor uses one 20 pin connector?**
The motherboard form factor that uses one 20 pin connector is the MicroATX form factor.
MicroATX is a smaller version of the ATX (Advanced Technology eXtended) form factor and is commonly found in compact desktop computers. It is designed to fit into smaller cases while still providing a significant number of expansion slots and connectivity options. One distinctive feature of the MicroATX motherboard is its use of a single 20 pin connector for power supply connectivity.
FAQs about motherboard form factors:
1. What is a motherboard form factor?
A motherboard form factor refers to the physical dimensions and layout of a motherboard, which determines how it fits into a computer case and the types and number of components it can support.
2. What are the commonly used motherboard form factors?
Some commonly used motherboard form factors include ATX, MicroATX, Mini-ITX, and EATX.
3. How does the MicroATX form factor differ from the ATX form factor?
The MicroATX form factor is smaller in size compared to the ATX form factor. It typically has fewer expansion slots and a reduced number of connectivity options.
4. What are the advantages of using a MicroATX motherboard?
MicroATX motherboards are popular due to their compact size, which makes them suitable for small form factor builds or systems with limited space. They also tend to be more affordable than their larger counterparts.
5. Are MicroATX motherboards less powerful than ATX motherboards?
No, the power and performance of a motherboard are not determined solely by its form factor. The form factor primarily affects the physical dimensions and expansion capabilities of the motherboard.
6. Can I use a MicroATX motherboard in an ATX case?
Yes, MicroATX motherboards are designed to be backward compatible with ATX cases. They typically have mounting holes that align with the ATX case layout, allowing them to be installed without any issues.
7. Can I use an ATX power supply with a MicroATX motherboard?
Yes, most MicroATX motherboards use the same power connectors as ATX motherboards. A 20 pin connector is usually sufficient, but some MicroATX motherboards may also include an additional 4-pin or 8-pin connector for extra power delivery.
8. Are there any limitations when using a MicroATX motherboard?
While MicroATX motherboards offer excellent features in compact sizes, they do have some limitations. They may have fewer expansion slots, which can limit the number of additional components that can be installed. Additionally, the smaller size may affect the airflow and cooling capabilities compared to larger form factors.
9. What is Mini-ITX?
Mini-ITX is another motherboard form factor that is even smaller than MicroATX. It is primarily used in ultra-compact systems or HTPCs (Home Theater PCs) where space is at a premium.
10. Can I use a Mini-ITX motherboard in a MicroATX case?
No, Mini-ITX and MicroATX have different physical dimensions and layouts. They are not compatible with each other.
11. Which motherboard form factor is suitable for gaming PCs?
For gaming PCs, ATX or EATX (Extended ATX) motherboards are commonly preferred due to their larger size, which allows for better cooling and more expansion options.
12. How do I choose the right motherboard form factor for my build?
When choosing a motherboard form factor, consider the size of your computer case and the specific components you plan to use. If you require multiple expansion slots and connectivity options, ATX or EATX may be a better choice. However, if space is limited, MicroATX or Mini-ITX may be more suitable.