Which keyboard for iPad includes trackpad?

Apple’s iPad is a versatile device that can be transformed into a powerful productivity tool when paired with a keyboard. Until recently, using a trackpad with an iPad was only possible through third-party accessories. However, Apple has now introduced its own Magic Keyboard for iPad, which includes a built-in trackpad and brings a whole new level of functionality to the device.
The Magic Keyboard for iPad – The Answer to Your Prayers
The keyboard that includes a trackpad for iPad is the Magic Keyboard. This keyboard is specifically designed and manufactured by Apple for the iPad Pro models. It provides a seamless typing experience with backlit keys and offers a trackpad for effortless navigation and precise cursor control. The Magic Keyboard attaches magnetically to the iPad and allows for adjustable viewing angles, making it a perfect accessory for both work and play.
The inclusion of the trackpad on the Magic Keyboard opens up a wide array of possibilities for iPad users. It enables a desktop-like computing experience, making tasks such as editing documents, browsing the web, or working with professional apps substantially easier and more efficient.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use any Bluetooth keyboard with a trackpad for my iPad?
No, most Bluetooth keyboards do not include a trackpad. The Magic Keyboard is currently the only official keyboard for iPad with a built-in trackpad.
2. Is the Magic Keyboard compatible with all iPad models?
No, the Magic Keyboard is designed specifically for the iPad Pro models released in 2018 or later. It is not compatible with other iPad models.
3. Can I connect the Magic Keyboard to my iPad wirelessly?
The Magic Keyboard connects to the iPad via the Smart Connector, which provides both data transfer and power. This eliminates the need for a separate wireless connection and ensures a reliable and instant connection.
4. Does the Magic Keyboard require charging?
The Magic Keyboard does not have its own battery. Instead, it draws power from your iPad through the Smart Connector, so you don’t have to worry about keeping it charged separately.
5. Is the Magic Keyboard available in different sizes?
The Magic Keyboard is available in two sizes: one for the 11-inch iPad Pro and another for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
6. Can I use the trackpad on the Magic Keyboard with other apps?
Yes, the trackpad on the Magic Keyboard is compatible with all apps that support cursor control on iPadOS 13.4 and later.
7. Does the Magic Keyboard support gestures?
Yes, the trackpad on the Magic Keyboard supports a range of multi-touch gestures, such as swipe, pinch, and scroll, providing a more intuitive and immersive user experience.
8. Can I use the Magic Keyboard without attaching it to my iPad?
No, the Magic Keyboard needs to be attached to the iPad using the magnetic connection in order to function properly.
9. Is the Magic Keyboard backlit?
Yes, the Magic Keyboard features a backlit keyboard, allowing you to type comfortably even in low-light environments.
10. Can I use the Magic Keyboard with a protective case on my iPad?
The Magic Keyboard is designed to be used without any additional case or cover on the iPad. Adding a protective case may interfere with the magnetic attachment and stability.
11. Does the Magic Keyboard have any additional features?
In addition to the trackpad and backlit keys, the Magic Keyboard also includes a USB-C pass-through charging port, allowing you to charge your iPad while using the keyboard.
12. Can I use the Magic Keyboard with other devices?
No, the Magic Keyboard is exclusively designed for the iPad Pro and cannot be used with any other devices.
With the introduction of the Magic Keyboard, Apple has addressed the need for a trackpad on the iPad, elevating its functionality as a productivity tool. Whether you’re a student, professional, or simply someone who loves to make the most of their iPad, the Magic Keyboard is undoubtedly the ultimate choice to unlock the full potential of your device.