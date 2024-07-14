Which keyboard does Ninja use? That’s a question that has been on the minds of many gaming enthusiasts and fans of Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, the popular Twitch streamer and professional gamer. Known for his exceptional skills and charismatic personality, Ninja has become a household name in the gaming community. His influence extends not only to his gameplay but also to the equipment he uses. So, let’s delve into the world of keyboards and find out which one Ninja prefers.
**The keyboard that Ninja uses is the Finalmouse Air58 Ninja.**
The Finalmouse Air58 Ninja is a popular choice among gamers, known for its lightweight design and impressive performance. Created in collaboration with Ninja, this keyboard combines his preferences and expertise to deliver a device tailor-made for gaming. The Air58 Ninja features a sleek and minimalist design, with a honeycomb shell that not only contributes to its lightness but also enhances its aesthetics. Its high-quality switches provide a responsive and accurate typing experience, while its durable construction ensures reliability during intense gaming sessions.
Now, let’s address some related questions that often arise when discussing Ninja and his choice of keyboards.
1. What other keyboards has Ninja used in the past?
In the past, Ninja has used various keyboards, including the Corsair K70 and the Razer BlackWidow Chroma.
2. Why did Ninja choose the Finalmouse Air58 Ninja?
Ninja chose the Finalmouse Air58 Ninja due to its lightweight design, comfortable feel, and its collaboration with Finalmouse to cater specifically to his preferences.
3. Is the Finalmouse Air58 Ninja available for purchase?
The Finalmouse Air58 Ninja was released in limited quantities and is no longer available directly from the manufacturer. However, it may be possible to find it on online marketplaces or through resellers.
4. Are there any downsides to the Finalmouse Air58 Ninja?
While the Finalmouse Air58 Ninja is highly regarded among gamers, some users have reported that the mouse’s scroll wheel can be less durable compared to other models.
5. Is the Finalmouse Air58 Ninja suitable for non-gaming purposes?
Although the Finalmouse Air58 Ninja is primarily designed for gaming, its high-quality switches and responsive performance make it suitable for regular typing as well.
6. What other peripherals does Ninja use?
Besides his choice of keyboard, Ninja also uses other peripherals such as custom gaming PCs, high-quality headsets, and precision gaming mice to enhance his gaming experience.
7. Does Ninja’s choice of keyboard affect his gaming performance?
While a keyboard itself does not define a player’s skills, using a keyboard that fits one’s preferences and playstyle can contribute to overall comfort and potentially improve performance.
8. How much does the Finalmouse Air58 Ninja cost?
The Finalmouse Air58 Ninja was initially sold at around $89 when it was available, but due to its limited availability, it is now often sold at significantly higher prices through resellers.
9. Can I get the same performance as Ninja with a different keyboard?
While hardware can contribute to a player’s overall experience, it’s important to understand that skills and practice play a much greater role in gaming performance.
10. Does Ninja endorse the Finalmouse Air58 Ninja?
Yes, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins has publicly endorsed the Finalmouse Air58 Ninja and has been involved in its creation, catering to his personal preferences and gaming needs.
11. Are there any alternatives to the Finalmouse Air58 Ninja?
Yes, there are numerous alternatives in the market that offer similar features and performance to the Finalmouse Air58 Ninja, such as the Logitech G Pro Wireless, Razer Viper Ultimate, and Glorious Model O, among others.
12. Can I use the Finalmouse Air58 Ninja for consoles?
Yes, the Finalmouse Air58 Ninja can be used with consoles, as long as they are compatible with USB keyboards. However, it’s important to note that some console games may not fully support advanced keyboard features.