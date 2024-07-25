Which is fastest computer in the world?

In an era where technology and innovation are rapidly evolving, the quest for the fastest computer in the world is a fascinating topic. Over the years, a multitude of computers have claimed this title, each pushing the boundaries of what is possible. So, which among them holds the crown as the fastest computer in the world right now? Let’s find out.
The Answer: Fugaku Supercomputer
**The fastest computer in the world currently is the Fugaku supercomputer**, developed by RIKEN and Fujitsu Research Institute in Japan. Launched in 2020, Fugaku has an extraordinary performance that surpasses all its predecessors, allowing it to retain its title.
This remarkable supercomputer, named after Japan’s highest peak Mount Fuji, was initially designed to contribute to solving various global issues. It utilizes ARM-based processors with custom-made Tofu interconnects, making it highly energy-efficient and extremely powerful.
Fugaku boasts a peak performance of 442 petaflops, which means it can perform over 442 quadrillion calculations per second. Its computational prowess has been harnessed to accelerate research and development in fields like weather forecasting, drug discovery, and even simulating the spread of diseases like COVID-19.
Frequently Asked Questions About the Fastest Computer
1. How often does the title of “fastest computer in the world” change hands?
The title of the fastest computer usually changes every couple of years as new advancements are made.
2. What were some of the previous fastest computers?
Before Fugaku, other supercomputers like IBM’s Summit, China’s Sunway TaihuLight, and the Tianhe-2A were considered the fastest in the world at different times.
3. How is the speed of a computer measured?
The speed of a computer is typically measured in terms of FLOPS, which stands for “floating-point operations per second.”
4. Are supercomputers used solely for research?
While supercomputers do play a crucial role in research and development, they are also utilized in commercial industries, aerospace, and even entertainment.
5. How much power does the fastest computer consume?
Considering the immense power of supercomputers, they can consume a substantial amount of electricity, sometimes equivalent to the energy consumption of an entire small town.
6. Are there any other supercomputers coming close to Fugaku’s performance?
There are ongoing efforts by several countries and organizations to develop supercomputers that can compete with or surpass the performance of Fugaku.
7. Can individuals or organizations rent the world’s fastest computer for their own use?
Typically, the fastest supercomputers are utilized for specific research or projects and are not available for general public use.
8. What is the main purpose of developing supercomputers?
Supercomputers are designed to solve complex problems and perform computations that would be impractical or impossible for traditional computers.
9. How do supercomputers contribute to weather forecasting?
Supercomputers can simulate and model weather patterns, allowing forecasters to make more accurate predictions and thus increasing public safety.
10. Can the world’s fastest computer help us develop better drugs?
Yes, supercomputers like Fugaku can simulate molecular interactions, accelerating the discovery and design of new drugs.
11. Are there plans for even faster computers in the future?
Constant research and development in the field of computing ensure that faster and more powerful computers will continue to be developed in the future.
12. How large is the physical size of Fugaku?
Fugaku occupies a substantial space, with its system consisting of 150 racks that span over 4,500 square feet (420 square meters).
In conclusion, the Fugaku supercomputer, with its exceptional performance and energy efficiency, currently holds the title of the fastest computer in the world. With the pace of technological advancement, it is only a matter of time before even faster computers emerge, revolutionizing our capabilities and opening up new possibilities in the realm of computing.