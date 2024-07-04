The Smart Keyboard is a versatile accessory that allows iPad users to type with ease and efficiency. However, not all iPads are compatible with this accessory. In this article, we will address the question: Which iPads are compatible with Smart Keyboard? Let’s dive in and find out!
The Answer:
1. iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)
2. iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)
3. iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)
4. iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)
5. iPad Pro 10.5-inch
6. iPad Air (3rd generation)
7. iPad (7th generation)
These iPads have the necessary connectors and technologies to support the Smart Keyboard. If you own any of these models, you can easily enhance your typing experience by attaching the Smart Keyboard.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I use the Smart Keyboard with an iPad Mini?
No, the Smart Keyboard is not compatible with the iPad Mini.
2. Can I use the Smart Keyboard with older generations of iPad Pro?
Yes, the Smart Keyboard is compatible with the 1st and 2nd generation iPad Pro models.
3. Is the Smart Keyboard compatible with the iPad Air 2?
No, the Smart Keyboard is not compatible with the iPad Air 2.
4. Can I use the Smart Keyboard with the iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)?
Yes, the Smart Keyboard is compatible with the 1st generation of the iPad Pro 11-inch.
5. Is the Smart Keyboard compatible with the iPad 8th generation?
Yes, the Smart Keyboard is compatible with the iPad 8th generation.
6. Can I use the Smart Keyboard with the iPad Pro 9.7-inch?
No, the Smart Keyboard is not compatible with the iPad Pro 9.7-inch.
7. Can I use the Smart Keyboard with the iPad Air (4th generation)?
No, the Smart Keyboard is not compatible with the iPad Air (4th generation).
8. Is the Smart Keyboard compatible with the iPad Mini 5th generation?
No, the Smart Keyboard is not compatible with the iPad Mini 5th generation.
9. Can I use the Smart Keyboard with the iPad Pro 10.2-inch?
No, the Smart Keyboard is not compatible with the iPad Pro 10.2-inch.
10. Is the Smart Keyboard compatible with the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)?
Yes, the Smart Keyboard is compatible with the 3rd generation of the iPad Pro 12.9-inch.
11. Can I use the Smart Keyboard with the iPad Air (2nd generation)?
No, the Smart Keyboard is not compatible with the iPad Air (2nd generation).
12. Is the Smart Keyboard compatible with the iPad (6th generation)?
No, the Smart Keyboard is not compatible with the 6th generation of the iPad.
In conclusion, the Smart Keyboard is a fantastic accessory for enhancing your typing experience on an iPad. However, it is essential to verify the compatibility of your iPad model with the Smart Keyboard before making a purchase. So, if you own any of the models listed above, go ahead and enjoy the convenience and efficiency of typing with the Smart Keyboard.