Which iPad can be used as a laptop?

Are you considering purchasing an iPad but wondering if it can substitute as a laptop? With the advancements in Apple’s tablets, some models have gained laptop-like functionality and performance. In this article, we will explore the different iPad models and highlight which one can be used as a laptop.
The iPad Pro – The Laptop Alternative
**The iPad Pro is the model that can be used as a laptop**. With its powerful hardware and Pro-level features, it provides an experience close to using a traditional laptop. The iPad Pro comes in two sizes: 11 inches and 12.9 inches, and both offer great productivity and performance.
1.
What makes the iPad Pro a laptop alternative?
The iPad Pro features a powerful A-series chip, ample storage options, full-sized keyboard support, and supports the use of a trackpad.
2.
Can I attach a keyboard to the iPad Pro?
Absolutely! The iPad Pro is compatible with Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio or the Magic Keyboard, which provides a laptop-like typing experience.
3.
Does the iPad Pro support trackpad or mouse?
Yes, the iPad Pro supports the use of a trackpad or a mouse. This allows for more precise cursor control and facilitates a laptop-like workflow.
4.
What are the available storage options for the iPad Pro?
The iPad Pro offers storage options ranging from 128GB to a whopping 2TB, giving users plenty of space for their files, apps, and work-related data.
5.
Which size is more suitable for me, 11 inches or 12.9 inches?
The choice of size depends on personal preference and specific needs. The 11-inch model is more portable, while the 12.9-inch model provides a larger display for a more immersive experience.
6.
Can the iPad Pro run desktop-class apps?
Yes, the iPad Pro runs on iPadOS, which allows it to run powerful and feature-rich apps, some of which are comparable to their desktop counterparts.
Other iPad Models – Limited Laptop Capabilities
While the iPad Pro is the most suitable for use as a laptop, other iPad models can also offer limited laptop capabilities. Let’s take a look:
7.
What other iPad models are available?
Apart from the iPad Pro, Apple offers the standard iPad and the iPad Air in various sizes and configurations.
8.
How do the standard iPad and iPad Air compare to the iPad Pro?
The standard iPad and iPad Air have less powerful hardware compared to the iPad Pro, but they still provide a solid user experience and can handle most day-to-day tasks.
9.
Can I use a keyboard with the standard iPad and iPad Air?
Yes, just like the iPad Pro, the standard iPad and iPad Air also support external keyboards, allowing for enhanced productivity.
10.
Can I use a trackpad or mouse with the standard iPad and iPad Air?
Unfortunately, the standard iPad and iPad Air do not support the use of a trackpad or mouse.
11.
Do the standard iPad and iPad Air have the same storage options as the iPad Pro?
No, the standard iPad and iPad Air offer lower maximum storage capacities compared to the iPad Pro. However, they still provide enough storage for everyday tasks.
12.
Are the standard iPad and iPad Air suitable for professional use?
While the standard iPad and iPad Air may not offer the same level of power and features as the iPad Pro, they can still be used for professional use, such as writing documents, browsing the web, or using productivity apps.
In conclusion, the **iPad Pro** is the model that can be used as a laptop, thanks to its top-of-the-line hardware, flexibility with keyboards and trackpads, and desktop-like capabilities. However, the other iPad models, such as the standard iPad and iPad Air, can also serve as an alternative for basic laptop functionality. It’s essential to assess your specific needs and budget before deciding on the perfect iPad model to meet your laptop requirements.