The debate surrounding the use of keyboard and mouse versus controllers in the gaming community is an ongoing one. While consoles like the PlayStation 4 (PS4) are primarily designed for controller-based gameplay, there is some support for mice and keyboards in certain games. In this article, we will explore which games on the PS4 platform allow players to use a mouse and keyboard for a more precise and familiar gaming experience.
Which games support mouse and keyboard on PS4?
**The PS4 currently natively supports keyboard and mouse input in two specific games: “Final Fantasy XIV” and “War Thunder.”** These games have implemented support for the additional peripherals to cater to players who prefer playing with a mouse and keyboard rather than a traditional controller. It’s important to note that not all games on the PS4 support mouse and keyboard input, and it ultimately comes down to the developer’s decision.
1. Can I use a mouse and keyboard on any other games on PS4?
While additional games may support mouse and keyboard on PS4 through third-party adapters or specific developers’ implementations, native support is limited to “Final Fantasy XIV” and “War Thunder” at present.
2. How do I connect a mouse and keyboard to my PS4?
Connecting a mouse and keyboard to your PS4 is relatively simple. You can plug in a USB mouse and keyboard directly into the USB ports on your console, and they should be automatically recognized. Some wireless keyboards and mice may require additional setup procedures or paired dongles.
3. Do third-party adapters enable mouse and keyboard functionality in other games?
Yes, some third-party adapters like the XIM Apex or the Hori Tactical Assault Commander Pro (TAC Pro) can enable mouse and keyboard functionality in various games on PS4. These adapters act as intermediaries between the console and peripherals, emulating controller input while translating mouse and keyboard actions in real-time.
4. Are there any disadvantages to using a mouse and keyboard on PS4?
While using a mouse and keyboard can provide more precise aiming and quicker input for certain games, it may affect the level playing field in multiplayer titles. Some players argue that mouse and keyboard users have an unfair advantage over controller players. Consequently, not all games offer mouse and keyboard support to maintain a fair and balanced gameplay experience.
5. Can I use any mouse and keyboard or are there specific requirements?
In most cases, any USB or wireless mouse and keyboard will work on the PS4. However, it’s always a good idea to check the manufacturer’s compatibility with PlayStation consoles to ensure full functionality.
6. Can I adjust mouse sensitivity on PS4?
The ability to adjust mouse sensitivity within games on PS4 depends on individual game settings. While some games provide in-depth mouse sensitivity customization options, others may have limited or no adjustment settings.
7. Can I use keyboard macros on my PS4?
Support for keyboard macros, which allow you to perform complex actions with a single keystroke, depends on the specific game. Some games may block or restrict the usage of macros to maintain fair gameplay.
8. Can I use a keyboard and controller simultaneously on PS4?
Yes, the PS4 allows for simultaneous usage of both a keyboard and a controller. This feature can come in handy when you prefer using a keyboard for certain inputs while relying on a controller for more traditional gameplay controls.
9. Can I use a gaming mouse with additional buttons on PS4?
Yes, gaming mice with additional programmable buttons can be used on the PS4. However, the button assignments may not always be recognized in certain games. Some games may require specific customization or mapping to utilize the extra mouse buttons effectively.
10. Can I use a wireless mouse and keyboard on PS4?
Yes, wireless mouse and keyboard combinations are compatible with the PS4. However, make sure to follow the manufacturer’s instructions for connecting and setting up the wireless peripherals correctly.
11. Are there any upcoming games that will support mouse and keyboard on PS4?
Specific information regarding upcoming games with mouse and keyboard support on PS4 is limited. However, it’s always a good idea to keep an eye on official announcements and game development news to stay updated on potential implementations.
12. Can I use mouse and keyboard on the PS4 for non-gaming activities?
While the primary use of mouse and keyboard on PS4 is for gaming, you can utilize these peripherals for non-gaming activities too. For instance, you can use a keyboard for typing messages or browsing the internet, and a mouse for navigating menus efficiently.
In conclusion, while native support for mouse and keyboard on the PS4 is limited, a few games, such as “Final Fantasy XIV” and “War Thunder,” offer direct compatibility. Additionally, third-party adapters can enable mouse and keyboard functionality in a broader range of games. However, it’s important to consider fairness and balance in multiplayer titles when deciding whether to use a mouse and keyboard or stick with the traditional controller experience.