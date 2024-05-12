Which format is best for external hard drive on mac?

When it comes to using an external hard drive on your Mac, choosing the right format is crucial. The format you select determines how your Mac recognizes the hard drive, how it can be used, and its compatibility with other devices. In this article, we will explore the different formats available for external hard drives on Mac and identify the best format to use.
The Best Format for External Hard Drive on Mac
The best format for an external hard drive on Mac is Mac OS Extended (Journaled).
This format, also known as HFS+, is the native file system for macOS and offers several advantages. It provides excellent compatibility with Mac computers, allows for file sizes up to 8 exabytes (a mind-bogglingly large amount), and supports journaling, which helps protect data integrity in case of unexpected power loss or system crashes. Additionally, Mac OS Extended is fully supported by Time Machine, making it an ideal choice for backing up your Mac.
However, it’s worth mentioning that Mac OS Extended (Journaled) is not natively supported by Windows. If you plan on using the external hard drive between Mac and Windows computers, you will face compatibility issues. To overcome this, you have a couple of options:
1. Use the ExFAT format: ExFAT is a file system supported by both Mac and Windows. It offers excellent compatibility, allowing you to freely move files between the two operating systems without any limitations on file size. However, ExFAT lacks journaling, making it slightly less reliable than Mac OS Extended (Journaled).
2. Create separate partitions: You can divide your external hard drive into two partitions, one formatted as Mac OS Extended (Journaled) and the other as ExFAT. This way, you can enjoy the benefits of both formats, utilizing Mac OS Extended for Mac-specific tasks and ExFAT for cross-platform compatibility.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I use the FAT32 format?
The FAT32 format is supported by both Mac and Windows but has limitations like a maximum file size of 4 GB, making it less suitable for modern usage.
2. What is the APFS format?
APFS (Apple File System) is the default file system for SSDs on macOS High Sierra and later. While it offers excellent performance and advanced features, it is not recommended for external hard drives as it lacks broad compatibility with older versions of macOS and Windows.
3. Will formatting delete my data?
Yes, formatting erases all the data on the drive. Therefore, it is essential to back up any important files before formatting the drive.
4. Can I change the format of an external hard drive after it’s been used?
Yes, you can reformat an external hard drive at any time. However, keep in mind that reformatting erases all data on the drive, so make sure to back up any necessary files.
5. Is there a difference between formatting and erasing a hard drive?
When you format a hard drive, you prepare it for a specific file system, whereas erasing a hard drive removes all the data from it. Formatting includes erasing the drive as part of the process.
6. Can I format my hard drive using Disk Utility?
Yes, Disk Utility is a built-in macOS application that allows you to format, partition, and manage your hard drives.
7. Does formatting my hard drive improve its performance?
Formatting a hard drive does not directly improve performance. However, reformatting can be helpful in certain situations, such as when you want to switch to a more efficient file system or if your hard drive has encountered errors.
8. Can I use Time Machine with any format?
While Time Machine works best with Mac OS Extended (Journaled), it can also be used with other formats like ExFAT or APFS. However, some functionalities, such as incremental backups, may be limited.
9. Can I format a hard drive that is not recognized?
If your Mac doesn’t recognize a hard drive, connecting it to another computer or using disk repair tools might solve the issue. Formatting should be considered as a last resort.
10. Why can’t I see the option to format my hard drive in Disk Utility?
If the option to format your hard drive is grayed out in Disk Utility, it might be because the drive is currently in use or locked. Ensure that all applications and files on the drive are closed and unlock it if necessary.
11. Can I use third-party software to format my hard drive?
Yes, there are various third-party applications available for formatting hard drives on Mac. However, Disk Utility is generally sufficient for the majority of users.
12. How long does it take to format a hard drive?
The time required to format a hard drive depends on its capacity and connection speed. Larger drives can take several hours, while smaller drives might be formatted in just a few minutes.