Which computer is considered the first pc or personal computer?

When it comes to the first personal computer (PC), defining it can be a rather challenging task. Over the years, many computers have claimed the title of being the first PC, and it ultimately depends on how one defines a personal computer. However, one computer stands out as a strong contender for the title – the **Altair 8800**, which was released in 1975.
The Altair 8800, developed by Micro Instrumentation Telemetry Systems (MITS), was a remarkable feat for its time. It was the first commercially successful personal computer, mainly due to its open architecture that allowed users to customize and expand its capabilities using plug-in boards. This groundbreaking concept laid the foundation for the modern personal computer industry that we see today.
The Altair 8800 and Its Impact
The Altair 8800 was based on the Intel 8080 microprocessor, running at a clock speed of 2 MHz. It featured 256 bytes of memory (expandable up to 64 KB) and utilized switches on its front panel for input, requiring users to program directly in machine language. This early version did not even include a monitor, let alone a graphical user interface.
The release of the Altair 8800 sparked a surge of interest among computer enthusiasts, hobbyists, and entrepreneurs, inspiring them to experiment and innovate. Notably, two young individuals named Bill Gates and Paul Allen seized the opportunity and developed a version of the BASIC programming language for the Altair, creating Microsoft and propelling them into the software industry.
12 FAQs about the first personal computer
1. What were the predecessors to the Altair 8800?
Before the Altair 8800, there were several computers, such as the Kenbak-1 and Micral, that could be considered early personal computers. However, these were not as commercially successful as the Altair 8800.
2. Why is the Altair 8800 considered the first PC?
The Altair 8800’s impact on the personal computer industry, despite its limited capabilities, cannot be understated. It kickstarted a revolution that led to the development of more advanced and user-friendly PCs.
3. What made the Altair 8800 significant?
The Altair 8800’s open architecture, allowing users to customize and expand its capabilities, set a new standard for personal computers and encouraged a culture of innovation.
4. Were there any other notable personal computers around the same time?
Yes, the Apple I and Commodore PET are among the notable personal computers that emerged around the same period as the Altair 8800. However, the Altair 8800 was the first to achieve significant commercial success.
5. How much did the Altair 8800 cost?
The Altair 8800 was initially sold as a kit for $395, which required users to assemble it themselves. However, a fully assembled version was later offered at a higher price.
6. Did the Altair 8800 have a monitor or a keyboard?
No, the initial version of the Altair 8800 did not include a monitor or keyboard. Users had to input machine language code using switches on the front panel.
7. How did programming on the Altair 8800 work?
Programming on the Altair 8800 involved toggling the switches on its front panel to enter machine language instructions. This process was challenging and required extensive knowledge of the machine’s architecture.
8. How did the Altair 8800 handle data storage?
The Altair 8800 did not have built-in data storage capabilities. Users had to rely on external storage options like cassette tapes or additional devices to save and retrieve data.
9. How did the Altair 8800 influence the development of personal computers?
The Altair 8800 ignited widespread interest in personal computing, inspiring individuals and companies to develop more advanced and user-friendly computers that eventually led to the PCs we use today.
10. Was the Altair 8800 successful?
Yes, the Altair 8800 was a commercial success. MITS received thousands of orders for the kit version, leading to significant growth and ultimately the establishment of the personal computer industry.
11. Can you still purchase an Altair 8800 today?
While the original Altair 8800 is no longer in production, there are companies that offer replicas or similar kits to experience the historical computer firsthand.
12. What is the legacy of the Altair 8800?
The Altair 8800’s legacy lies in its pioneering role in the personal computer industry. It set the stage for future developments, such as smaller and more powerful computers with user-friendly interfaces, ultimately shaping the way we use computers today.
In conclusion, while the Altair 8800 faces competition from other early computers for the title of the first personal computer, it undeniably played a significant role in shaping the PC industry. Its open architecture, commercial success, and influence on subsequent innovations make it a strong contender for the first personal computer.