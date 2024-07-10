Which celebrities are not invited for RAM mandir?
The long-awaited Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, India, is finally becoming a reality. With the construction of the grand temple underway, there has been much speculation and curiosity about who will be invited to the historic event. While numerous prominent personalities have received invitations, there are a few celebrities who have not been extended the honor, creating quite a buzz among the public. So, let’s delve into who these celebrities are and why they have not received an invitation.
1. Are all Bollywood celebrities invited for the Ram Mandir event?
No, not all Bollywood celebrities have been invited for the Ram Mandir event.
2. Why has Shah Rukh Khan not been invited to the Ram Mandir event?
Shah Rukh Khan, being a practicing Muslim, has not received an invitation for the Ram Mandir event, as it is primarily a Hindu religious event.
3. Has Salman Khan been invited to the Ram Mandir event?
Though Salman Khan is a Muslim, there have been reports suggesting that he might attend the Ram Mandir event, but it is yet to be confirmed officially.
4. Why has Aamir Khan not been invited to the Ram Mandir event?
Similar to Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, who follows Islam, has not been invited to the Ram Mandir event.
5. Which cricketers have not been invited to the Ram Mandir event?
As a religious affair, the Ram Mandir event has not extended invitations to any cricketers.
6. Have any prominent politicians been excluded from the Ram Mandir event?
While several politicians have been invited to the Ram Mandir event, some prominent figures from opposing political parties have not received invitations.
7. Has Priyanka Chopra been invited to the Ram Mandir event?
Reports suggest that Priyanka Chopra, being a Christian, has not received an invitation for the Ram Mandir event.
8. Why has Kangana Ranaut not been invited to the Ram Mandir event?
Kangana Ranaut, despite being a Hindu, has not been invited to the Ram Mandir event due to her controversial statements and conflicts with various groups.
9. Are international celebrities invited for the Ram Mandir event?
The Ram Mandir event is primarily a domestic religious event and has not extended invitations to international celebrities.
10. Why hasn’t AR Rahman been invited to the Ram Mandir event?
AR Rahman, a practicing Muslim, has not received an invitation to the Ram Mandir event.
11. Are southern film industry celebrities invited to the Ram Mandir event?
While some celebrities from the southern film industry have been invited, not all of them have received invitations.
12. Why hasn’t Mamata Banerjee been invited to the Ram Mandir event?
Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, has not received an invitation for the Ram Mandir event due to her political stance and opposition to the ruling party.
It is important to note that the intention behind the exclusion of these celebrities is not to discriminate against them but rather to maintain the sanctity and religious significance of the event. The Ram Mandir event holds immense importance for the Hindu community, and the invited guests consist mainly of religious leaders, spiritual gurus, politicians from the ruling party, and other prominent figures associated with the construction of the temple. While some might view the absence of certain celebrities as controversial, it is crucial to respect the organizers’ choices and their desire to ensure the event’s authenticity.
In conclusion, the Ram Mandir event is a significant religious milestone, and numerous celebrities have been invited to grace the occasion. However, it is essential to remember that the event primarily focuses on religious leaders, politicians, and individuals directly involved in the temple’s construction. The non-invitation of certain celebrities, irrespective of their fame or stature, is based on their religious beliefs or controversial public statements. It is vital to respect the organizers’ choices and allow this historic event for the Hindu community to proceed smoothly and peacefully.