If you are unsure about the model of your ASUS laptop, don’t worry! Finding out which ASUS laptop you have is relatively easy, and there are a few ways to go about it. By following these simple steps, you will be able to identify the exact model of your ASUS laptop with ease.
Step 1: Check the laptop itself
The quickest way to determine the model of your ASUS laptop is by checking the physical appearance of the device. Most ASUS laptops have a model name or number sticker located on the bottom of the laptop. Look for any labels or markings that may provide information about the model.
Step 2: Check the documentation
If you still can’t find the model of your ASUS laptop, check the documentation that came with the device. Look for the user manual or any other paperwork that might specify the laptop model. The model name or number is often mentioned in these documents.
Step 3: Use system information tool
Another way to identify your ASUS laptop model is by using the system information tool in Windows. Follow these steps:
1. Press the “Windows” key + “R” to open the Run dialog box.
2. Type “msinfo32” and hit Enter.
3. The System Information window will open, displaying various details about your laptop.
4. Look for the “System Model” or “Model” field, which will specify the exact model of your ASUS laptop.
Step 4: Check the packaging
If you still have the original packaging of your ASUS laptop, check the box for any labels or markings that indicate the model. The model name or number is often printed on the packaging itself.
Step 5: Contact ASUS support
If all else fails, and you are still unable to determine the model of your ASUS laptop, consider reaching out to ASUS support. They will be able to assist you in identifying your specific laptop model based on its serial number or other unique identifiers.
Which ASUS laptop do I have?
After following the steps mentioned above, you should have successfully found the exact model of your ASUS laptop. Remember, the model name or number can vary depending on the laptop series, so make sure to refer to the specific model name provided during your search.
FAQs:
1. Can I find the laptop model by looking at the BIOS settings?
Yes, you can find the laptop model by accessing the BIOS settings. However, this method requires advanced knowledge and is not recommended for beginners.
2. What if the model sticker on my laptop is faded or missing?
If the sticker with the model information is faded or missing, you can still find the laptop model through other methods such as using the system information tool or checking the original packaging.
3. Can I find the model of my ASUS laptop using third-party software?
Yes, there are several third-party software programs available that can identify your laptop’s model. However, it is recommended to use official ASUS methods or contact support for accurate information.
4. Where can I find the user manual for my ASUS laptop?
You can usually find the user manual for your ASUS laptop on the official ASUS website. Search for your laptop model using the search function on the website, and you should be able to find the relevant user manual.
5. Is the model number the same as the serial number?
No, the model number and the serial number are two different things. The model number identifies the specific laptop model, while the serial number is a unique identifier for an individual device.
6. Are there multiple variations of the same ASUS laptop model?
Yes, ASUS often releases multiple variations of the same laptop model, such as different configurations or updated versions. Pay attention to the specific details mentioned in your laptop’s documentation or by ASUS support.
7. Can I find the model of my ASUS laptop through the operating system?
Yes, you can find the model of your ASUS laptop by accessing the operating system’s settings. In Windows, go to “Settings” > “System” > “About” to find information about your device, including the model.
8. What if I am unable to identify the model of my ASUS laptop even after trying all the methods?
In such cases, it is recommended to contact ASUS support for assistance. Provide them with any relevant information you have, such as serial numbers or any additional details, to help them identify your laptop model.
9. Can I find the laptop model by looking at the device manager?
While the device manager can provide detailed information about various components of your laptop, it does not directly provide the model name or number of your ASUS laptop.
10. How can I identify the model of my ASUS laptop without turning it on?
If you are unable to turn your laptop on, or it is not functioning, the best option to identify the model is by referring to the model sticker or label on the bottom of the device, the original packaging, or by contacting ASUS support.
11. Will the laptop model number differ based on the region?
In some cases, ASUS may release slightly different laptop models or configurations specific to certain regions. However, the main model name or number should remain the same across different regions.
12. Can I find the laptop model by looking at the keyboard layout?
The keyboard layout does not directly indicate the laptop model. However, specific ASUS laptop models may have distinct keyboard designs or features that can help in identifying them.