Where to find WiFi password on computer?

If you have connected your computer to a WiFi network and cannot remember the password, do not fret! There are several ways to find your WiFi password on a computer. In this article, we will explore these methods to help you regain access and connect to your network seamlessly.
Method 1: Check for the WiFi password in network settings
The first place to look for your WiFi password on a Windows computer is in the network settings. Follow these steps:
1. Open the Control Panel
First, click on the Start menu and search for “Control Panel”, then open it.
2. Go to Network and Internet settings
Within the Control Panel, navigate to “Network and Internet” settings.
3. Access the WiFi settings
Under the Network and Internet settings, find and click on “View network status and tasks”.
4. Open the WiFi properties
In the Network and Sharing Center, click on your connected WiFi network to open its properties.
5. Show the WiFi password
In the WiFi properties window, click on the “Wireless Properties” button. Then, navigate to the Security tab and check the box that says “Show characters”. The WiFi password will be displayed in the “Network security key” field.
Method 2: Use the Command Prompt
Another way to find your WiFi password on a Windows computer is by using the Command Prompt. Here’s how:
1. Open the Command Prompt
Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type “cmd” and press Enter to open the Command Prompt.
2. Retrieve the WiFi password
In the Command Prompt window, type “netsh wlan show profile name=[WiFi Network Name] key=clear” (replace [WiFi Network Name] with the name of your network) and press Enter. Look for the “Key Content” field to find your WiFi password.
Method 3: Use Keychain Access on Mac
If you are using a Mac computer, you can easily find your WiFi password using the Keychain Access utility. Follow these steps:
1. Open Keychain Access
Click on the Spotlight search icon (magnifying glass) in the top-right corner of your screen and search for “Keychain Access”. Press Enter to open the utility.
2. Search for the WiFi network
In Keychain Access, type the name of your WiFi network in the search bar located at the top-right corner of the window.
3. Reveal the password
Double-click on the WiFi network entry in Keychain Access. In the new window that appears, check the box that says “Show password”. You may be prompted to enter your administrator password. Once authenticated, the WiFi password will be revealed.
Where to find WiFi password on computer?
You can find the WiFi password on your computer through the network settings or by using the Command Prompt on Windows, and through the Keychain Access utility on Mac.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I find the WiFi password on my computer if I am not connected to the network?
Unfortunately, you can only find the WiFi password on your computer if you are currently connected to that network.
2. Are there any third-party applications that can help me find my WiFi password?
Yes, there are third-party applications available that can assist in retrieving WiFi passwords on both Windows and Mac computers. However, use them cautiously as they may pose a security risk.
3. Can I find my WiFi password on a Linux computer?
Yes, on Linux, you can find the WiFi password by navigating to the “/etc/NetworkManager/system-connections” directory and opening the configuration file of the desired WiFi network.
4. What should I do if I cannot remember the administrator password on my Mac computer?
If you forgot your Mac’s administrator password, you will need to reset it by booting up in Recovery mode. Follow the instructions provided by Apple Support to reset your password.
5. Can I find the WiFi password on someone else’s computer?
No, you cannot find the WiFi password on someone else’s computer unless you have administrative access or their explicit permission. Respecting others’ privacy is important.
6. Will finding the WiFi password on my computer automatically connect me to the network?
No, finding the WiFi password on your computer does not automatically connect you to the network. You will still need to manually connect to the network using the password.
7. Can I change my WiFi password through the network settings?
Yes, you can change your WiFi password through the network settings on your computer. Look for the “Change password” or “Security” options within the WiFi properties window.
8. Is there a way to recover a forgotten WiFi password without accessing my computer?
If you have forgotten your WiFi password and cannot access your computer, you can try resetting your router to its factory settings. However, this will remove all custom settings on the router.
9. Can I find the WiFi password on my computer using a smartphone?
Unfortunately, you cannot find the WiFi password on your computer using a smartphone. The methods mentioned in this article are specific to computers.
10. Can I find the WiFi password on my computer if it’s a public network?
No, you cannot find the password for public WiFi networks on your computer. These networks typically do not require a password for connection.
11. What should I do if I still cannot find my WiFi password?
If you cannot find your WiFi password using the methods mentioned in this article, you can consider contacting your Internet Service Provider (ISP) for assistance.
12. Is it safe to share my WiFi password with others?
Sharing your WiFi password is generally safe, but it is recommended to only share it with trusted individuals. Be cautious about sharing your WiFi password in public spaces where it can be easily accessed by strangers.