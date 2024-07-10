If you are the proud owner of a Lenovo laptop and find yourself in need of the serial number, you may be wondering where to look. The serial number is an essential piece of information that can come in handy in various situations, such as when contacting customer support or for warranty claims. In this article, we will explore the different ways to find the serial number on your Lenovo laptop, so you never have to worry about misplacing it again.
Where to find the serial number on a Lenovo laptop?
The serial number on a Lenovo laptop can typically be found in several different locations. However, there is one particular spot you should check first: **the back panel of your laptop**. On most Lenovo laptops, the serial number is printed on a white sticker, often located near the bottom right corner on the backside of the device.
If you are unable to locate the serial number on the back panel, don’t worry, there are other places to check. Here are some additional locations you can try:
1. In the BIOS or UEFI settings:
You can access the BIOS or UEFI settings of your Lenovo laptop by restarting your device and pressing the appropriate key (such as F1, F2, or Del) during the startup process. Once you are in the settings menu, navigate to the System Information tab, where you should be able to find the serial number.
2. Using the Command Prompt:
If you are comfortable with using command-line tools, you can find the serial number by opening the Command Prompt and entering the command “wmic bios get serialnumber”. This will display the serial number of your Lenovo laptop.
3. In the Windows System Information:
To access the System Information on your Windows laptop, press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Then, type “msinfo32” and hit Enter. In the System Information window, the serial number should be listed under the System Summary section.
4. Under the battery:
In some Lenovo laptop models, you may find the serial number by removing the battery. Gently remove the battery from the laptop and look for a white sticker with the serial number printed on it.
5. In the original product packaging:
If you still have the original box or packaging that your Lenovo laptop came in, the serial number is often printed on a label or sticker on the outside of the box.
6. On the purchase invoice or receipt:
If you have the purchase invoice or receipt for your Lenovo laptop, the serial number is typically listed on it. Check any documents you received when you bought the laptop.
7. In the Lenovo Vantage software:
If you have Lenovo Vantage software installed on your laptop, you can find the serial number by opening the application and navigating to the “Device” or “Warranty” tab. The serial number should be listed there.
8. On the Lenovo Support website:
If you have registered your Lenovo laptop and created an account on the Lenovo Support website, you can log in and find the serial number associated with your device in the “My Products” section.
9. Within the Windows System Registry:
Advanced users can access the Windows System Registry and locate the serial number by following this path: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINEHARDWAREDESCRIPTIONSystem. Look for the “SystemSerialNumber” entry to find your laptop’s serial number.
10. In the Lenovo Diagnostics Utility:
Lenovo laptops often come with a pre-installed diagnostics utility. Launch the utility, and it should display the serial number along with other system information.
11. On the Lenovo Support Mobile App:
If you have the Lenovo Support mobile app installed on your smartphone, you can find the serial number by opening the app and navigating to the device information section.
12. Contacting Lenovo customer support:
If you have exhausted all other options and still can’t find the serial number, reaching out to Lenovo’s customer support can be helpful. They may be able to assist you in locating the serial number using your laptop’s model number or other identifying information.
Now that you know where to find the serial number on your Lenovo laptop, you can easily access this important piece of information whenever you need it. Whether it’s for warranty purposes or technical support, having the serial number readily available can save you time and effort.