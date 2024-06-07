**Where to find my list on Netflix on laptop?**
If you are an avid Netflix user, you might have built up a considerable collection of movies and TV shows in your “My List.” This personalized list allows you to save and organize content that you want to watch later. However, finding your list on Netflix’s desktop version can sometimes be a bit tricky. In this article, we will guide you on where to find your list on Netflix on your laptop.
To find your list on Netflix, follow these steps:
1. Open your browser and visit Netflix’s website.
2. Sign in to your Netflix account if you haven’t already done so.
3. Once you are signed in, you will be directed to the homepage.
4. Look towards the upper-right corner of the screen where you will find your profile picture. Click on it.
5. A drop-down menu will appear. Locate and click on the “Profile” option.
6. After clicking on “Profile,” you will be redirected to a new page.
7. On this new page, scroll down until you find the “My Profile” section.
8. In the “My Profile” section, you will see a row of different categories such as “Continue Watching,” “Popular on Netflix,” and more.

10. Underneath these categories, you should see the “My List” category.
11. Click on the “My List” category to access your saved content.
12. This will take you to your personalized list where you can view all the movies and TV shows you have saved.
Related FAQs:

How do I add movies to my list on Netflix?
To add movies or TV shows to your list, simply locate the “+” symbol next to the content’s title and click on it.

Can I have multiple lists on Netflix?
No, currently, Netflix only allows users to have one “My List” that can be accessed across all devices.

Can I rearrange the order of movies and TV shows in my list?
Yes, you can easily rearrange the order of your list by clicking and dragging the titles to your desired position.

Is there a limit to the number of movies and shows I can add to my list?
No, there is no specific limit to the number of titles you can add to your list. It can be as extensive as you want.

How do I remove movies and TV shows from my list?
To remove a title, hover over it, and click the “Remove from My List” button represented by a “X” symbol.

Can I access my list from other devices?
Yes, your list is synchronized across all your devices, allowing you to access it from any device with your Netflix account.

Why is my list not showing up on my laptop?
Sometimes, a simple refresh of the page or signing out and signing back in can fix the issue. If the problem persists, try clearing your browser cache and cookies.

Can I share my list with others?
While you cannot directly share your list, you can recommend specific titles to friends by sending them the movie or show’s link.

Can I create separate lists for different genres?
Unfortunately, Netflix does not currently offer the option to create separate lists based on genres.

Can I download movies and TV shows to watch offline on my laptop?
Yes, Netflix allows you to download some content to watch offline. However, not all titles are available for download.

What happens if a movie or show is removed from Netflix?
If a title is removed from Netflix, it will be automatically removed from your list as well.

Are there any alternatives to Netflix for organizing my watchlist?
Yes, there are other platforms like IMDb, Trakt, and Letterboxd that offer watchlist features to help you organize your content.