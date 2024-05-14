Are you struggling to find “My Computer” on your Windows 10 operating system? As technology evolves, operating systems also undergo changes. In Windows 10, the nomenclature for “My Computer” has been updated to simply “This PC.” So, where can you find “My Computer” on Windows 10? Let’s dive right in and find the answers!
**Where to find my computer Windows 10?**
To locate “My Computer” on Windows 10, you need to look for the “This PC” option. Here’s how you can find it:
1. Begin by clicking on the “Start” button, which is usually located in the lower-left corner of your screen.
2. From the Start menu, find and select the “File Explorer” option.
3. Within the File Explorer window, you’ll find “This PC” listed on the left-hand side. Simply click on it to access all your drives, folders, and files.
Now that we’ve answered the main question, let’s address some related FAQs to provide you with additional assistance:
1. How can I access “My Computer” quickly?
You can access “This PC” quickly by pressing the Windows key + E on your keyboard.
2. Can I customize the appearance of “This PC”?
Yes, you can customize the appearance of “This PC.” Right-click on “This PC” in the File Explorer window, choose “Properties,” and then click on the “Advanced system settings” option. From there, you can customize the name, icon, and other properties.
3. Why did Microsoft change the name from “My Computer” to “This PC”?
The name change was made to simplify the user experience by aligning the naming conventions with other modern operating systems and making it less ambiguous.
4. What other ways can I find “This PC”?
Apart from accessing “This PC” via the File Explorer, you can also find it in the desktop environment. Simply locate the “This PC” icon on your desktop and double-click to open it.
5. Is there an alternative shortcut to access “This PC”?
Yes, you can press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box, then type “explorer” and hit Enter. This will open the File Explorer, and you can find “This PC” from there.
6. Can I pin “This PC” to the taskbar for easier access?
Yes, simply right-click on “This PC” in the File Explorer and select “Pin to taskbar.” It will then be readily available for quick access from your taskbar.
7. How can I add “This PC” to the Start menu?
Right-click on the “This PC” icon in the File Explorer, select “Pin to Start,” and it will appear as a tile on your Start menu.
8. Are there any keyboard shortcuts to navigate within “This PC”?
Yes, you can navigate within “This PC” using the arrow keys, Tab key, and Enter key on your keyboard.
9. Can I map network drives within “This PC”?
Yes, you can map network drives within “This PC.” Right-click on “This PC,” choose “Map network drive,” and follow the instructions provided.
10. Can I search for specific files or folders within “This PC”?
Certainly! There is a search bar at the top-right corner of the File Explorer window. Simply type in the name of the file or folder, and Windows 10 will display the search results.
11. Can I add or remove drives from “This PC”?
Yes, you can add or remove drives from “This PC.” Right-click on “This PC,” select “Manage,” and then navigate to the “Disk Management” option. From there, you can manage your drives.
12. Can I change the view settings within “This PC”?
Absolutely! In the File Explorer window, you can change the view settings by clicking on the “View” tab and selecting between various options like “Extra large icons,” “Large icons,” “Details,” and more.
Now that you know where to find “My Computer” on Windows 10, and have received answers to several related FAQs, you can confidently explore and navigate through your files and folders like a pro. Windows 10 simplifies the user experience by providing a more cohesive and intuitive approach to file management.