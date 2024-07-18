Where to find my computer on Windows 8?
Are you using Windows 8 and having trouble finding the “My Computer” icon? Don’t worry, you’re not alone. With the introduction of the tile-based Start screen, Microsoft made some changes to the user interface that can confuse users who are accustomed to the traditional desktop view. Fortunately, locating the “My Computer” icon is not as difficult as it may seem. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to find your computer on Windows 8.
**To find “My Computer” on Windows 8:**
1. Start by pressing the Windows key on your keyboard or clicking on the Windows icon located at the bottom-left corner of your screen. This will take you to the Start screen, which consists of a grid of colorful tiles.
2. On the Start screen, you will find various pre-installed apps and programs. To access the desktop view, simply click on the “Desktop” tile. Alternatively, you can also press the Windows key + D to directly switch to the desktop.
3. Once you are on the desktop, look for the “File Explorer” icon in the taskbar. It is represented by a yellow folder with a blue clip and can usually be found at the bottom of the screen. Clicking on this icon will open a new window.
4. In the File Explorer window, you will find a navigation pane on the left side. Scroll down through the options until you see “This PC.” This is the equivalent of the traditional “My Computer” icon.
5. Click on “This PC,” and you will see a familiar view that displays your drives, including the local disk (C:) where your operating system is installed. You can now access your computer’s files, folders, and drives just like you could in previous versions of Windows.
FAQs:
1. Can I customize the desktop view in Windows 8?
Yes, you can customize the desktop view by right-clicking on the desktop and selecting “Personalize.” From there, you can change the background, adjust themes, and more.
2. Is there a shortcut key to access “My Computer”?
Yes, you can use the Windows key + E shortcut to directly open the “File Explorer” window, where you will find “This PC” (equivalent to “My Computer”).
3. How do I pin “File Explorer” to the taskbar for easier access?
To pin “File Explorer” to the taskbar, right-click on the icon in the taskbar, and select “Pin to taskbar.”
4. Can I rename “This PC” to “My Computer”?
Yes, you can rename “This PC” by right-clicking on it, selecting “Rename,” and entering the desired name.
5. What do I do if I don’t see the “File Explorer” icon in the taskbar?
If you can’t find the “File Explorer” icon in the taskbar, you can search for it in the Start screen by typing “File Explorer” and pressing Enter.
6. Can I create a shortcut to “My Computer” on the desktop?
Yes, you can create a shortcut to “My Computer” by right-clicking on the desktop, selecting “New,” and then choosing “Shortcut.” In the location field, enter “explorer.exe /e,::{20D04FE0-3AEA-1069-A2D8-08002B30309D}” and click “Next.” Finally, give the shortcut a name and click “Finish.”
7. How do I view the properties of “This PC”?
To view the properties of “This PC,” right-click on it and select “Properties.” This will show you information about your computer’s hardware and system settings.
8. Can I add additional drives or folders to “This PC”?
Yes, you can add additional drives or folders to “This PC” by right-clicking on it, selecting “Properties,” and then clicking on the “Add” button under the “Computer” tab.
9. Is “This PC” the same as the “Recycle Bin”?
No, “This PC” is the equivalent of “My Computer” and allows you to access your drives and files. The “Recycle Bin” is a separate icon on the desktop used to store deleted files temporarily.
10. How do I access my computer’s control panel?
To access the control panel, right-click on the Start button and select “Control Panel” from the menu. This will open a window where you can manage various system settings and preferences.
11. Can I add a shortcut to “This PC” on the Start screen?
Yes, you can add a shortcut to “This PC” on the Start screen by right-clicking on it in the File Explorer window and selecting “Pin to Start.”
12. What if I still can’t find “My Computer” on Windows 8?
If you’re still having trouble finding “My Computer” on Windows 8, try searching for it using the search function. Simply click on the magnifying glass icon in the taskbar and type “My Computer” or “This PC.” The search results should provide a direct link to the desired location.