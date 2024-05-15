Where to Find My Computer in Windows 11?
Windows 11, the latest operating system by Microsoft, comes with an updated and sleek interface that offers users an enhanced computing experience. With its modern layout and new features, it’s natural to wonder where certain functions are located. One of the most commonly asked questions is, “Where can I find my computer in Windows 11?” Let’s dive into the answer and explore some related FAQs to provide you with a comprehensive understanding.
Where to Find My Computer in Windows 11?
When it comes to locating “My Computer” or “This PC” in Windows 11, you might be surprised to discover that it has undergone a name change. In Windows 11, it is now called “This PC,” aligning with Microsoft’s ongoing effort to refine and streamline the terminology used in their operating systems. To find it, see the steps below:
1. Start by clicking on the Windows logo located at the bottom left corner of your screen, or press the Windows key on your keyboard.
2. Once the Start Menu appears, find and click on the “File Explorer” icon, which resembles a folder.
3. In the File Explorer, locate “This PC” in the sidebar on the left-hand side. You can also access it by typing “This PC” in the search bar located at the top right corner of the File Explorer window.
By following these simple steps, you’ll be able to find “This PC” and access all the drives and storage devices connected to your computer.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How do I open File Explorer in Windows 11?
To open File Explorer in Windows 11, you can click on the folder icon located in the taskbar, press the Windows key + E on your keyboard, or search for “File Explorer” in the Windows search bar.
2. Can I customize the appearance of “This PC”?
Yes, you can customize the appearance of “This PC” by adding or removing specific items from the sidebar. Simply right-click on “This PC” in the sidebar and choose “Pin to Quick Access” or “Unpin from Quick Access” according to your preference.
3. How do I add a shortcut to “This PC” on my desktop?
To add a shortcut to “This PC” on your desktop, right-click on your desktop, go to “New,” and select “Shortcut.” In the location field, type “explorer.exe shell:MyComputerFolder” and click “Next.” Finally, enter a name for the shortcut and click “Finish.”
4. Is there a keyboard shortcut to open “This PC”?
Yes, you can press the Windows key + E on your keyboard to open “This PC” or directly access it using the search bar in the taskbar.
5. Can I change the name from “This PC” back to “My Computer”?
Unfortunately, Windows 11 does not provide an option to change the name from “This PC” back to “My Computer” within the operating system. However, you can rename the desktop shortcut to “My Computer” if you prefer.
6. Where can I find the properties of “This PC”?
To access the properties of “This PC” in Windows 11, right-click on “This PC” in the sidebar of File Explorer and choose “Properties” from the context menu.
7. How do I access the drives on “This PC”?
After opening “This PC,” you will see all your drives displayed, such as the local disk (C:), removable drives, and network locations. Simply double-click on the desired drive to access its contents.
8. Can I hide specific drives in “This PC”?
Yes, you can hide specific drives in “This PC” by customizing the File Explorer options. Right-click on “This PC” in the sidebar, select “Properties,” click on the “View” tab, and check the box next to “Hide empty drives” or “Hide specified drives” as per your preference.
9. How can I add a network location to “This PC”?
To add a network location to “This PC,” open File Explorer, click on “This PC” in the sidebar, and select “Add a network location” from the top menu.
10. Where can I find the recycle bin in Windows 11?
In Windows 11, the recycle bin is now known as the “Trash.” To locate it, click on the folder icon in the taskbar to open File Explorer, and you will find the “Trash” in the sidebar.
11. Can I change the folder view in “This PC”?
Yes, you can change the folder view in “This PC” to suit your preferences. Simply open “This PC,” click on the “View” tab in the top menu, and select the desired view option, such as “Details,” “Tile,” or “List.”
12. How can I navigate back to “This PC” from a specific folder in File Explorer?
To navigate back to “This PC” from a specific folder in File Explorer, you can simply click on “This PC” in the sidebar or use the keyboard shortcut Alt + Up Arrow to go up one level until you reach “This PC.”