Laptops have become an essential part of our lives, whether for work, school, or personal use. If you are a fan of Dell laptops and you’re wondering where to find the laptop model Dell, look no further! In this article, we will guide you through different ways to locate the laptop model Dell you desire.
**Where to find laptop model Dell?**
To find the model of your Dell laptop, the easiest way is to check the bottom cover or the back of your laptop. Typically, Dell prints the model number on a sticker or engraved on the chassis. It will be a combination of letters and numbers, such as “Inspiron 15 3000” or “XPS 13.”
FAQs:
1. Can I find the model number of my Dell laptop in the BIOS?
Yes, you can find the model number of your Dell laptop in the BIOS. Restart your laptop and press the F2 key on the Dell logo screen to access the BIOS settings. Once in the BIOS, navigate to the “System Information” or “System Summary” section to find the model number.
2. Can I find the laptop model Dell in the device manager?
Yes, you can find the model number of your Dell laptop through the device manager. Right-click on the “Start” menu and select “Device Manager.” Expand the “System devices” category, and you’ll find the laptop model listed as “System Model.”
3. Where else can I find the laptop model Dell?
Apart from the bottom cover, back, BIOS, and device manager, you can also find the laptop model Dell through the Dell Support website or the original packaging box of your laptop. These sources often contain detailed information about your Dell laptop, including the model number.
4. Can I find the laptop model Dell in the Windows System Information?
Yes, you can find the model number of your Dell laptop in the Windows System Information. Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box, then type “msinfo32” and press Enter. In the System Information window, the “System Model” will display your Dell laptop’s model number.
5. Is the laptop model and serial number the same?
No, the laptop model and serial number are not the same. The laptop model refers to the specific model name or series, such as “Inspiron” or “XPS,” while the serial number is a unique identifier assigned to an individual laptop.
6. Can I find the laptop model Dell through the Dell support website?
Yes, you can find the laptop model Dell through the Dell support website. Visit Dell’s official support website, enter your laptop’s service tag or express service code, and the website will display the detailed specifications, including the model number.
7. How can I find the laptop model Dell if the sticker is damaged or faded?
If the sticker on your Dell laptop is damaged or faded, you can still find the laptop model Dell through the BIOS, device manager, or Windows System Information, as mentioned above. Alternatively, you can contact Dell’s customer support for assistance.
8. Can I find the laptop model Dell on the Dell online store?
Yes, you can find the laptop model Dell on the Dell online store. Dell’s website provides a wide range of laptop models, categorized by series, making it easier for you to select the specific model you desire.
9. Can I find the laptop model Dell on the manufacturer’s website?
Yes, you can find the laptop model Dell on the official Dell website. Dell’s website offers comprehensive information about their laptop models, including specifications, features, and pricing.
10. Can I find the laptop model Dell through the command prompt?
Yes, you can find the laptop model Dell through the command prompt. Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box, then type “cmd” and press Enter. In the command prompt window, type “wmic csproduct get name” and press Enter. The laptop model name will be displayed.
11. Can I find the laptop model Dell through the Dell mobile app?
Yes, you can find the laptop model Dell through the Dell mobile app. Download and install the Dell Mobile Connect app on your smartphone, connect it to your Dell laptop, and navigate to the “System” tab. There, you will find the model number of your Dell laptop.
12. Can I find the laptop model Dell in the user manual?
Yes, you can find the laptop model Dell in the user manual. The user manual contains essential information about your laptop, including the model number. If you’ve misplaced the physical copy, you can often find the user manual in PDF format on Dell’s official website.
In conclusion, finding the laptop model Dell is an important step when it comes to troubleshooting, upgrading, or seeking technical support for your Dell laptop. Whether you check the bottom cover, BIOS, device manager, or explore online platforms like Dell’s support website or online store, these methods will help you locate the model number you need.