Where to buy parts for custom keyboard?

If you’re an avid computer user or a mechanical keyboard enthusiast, you may find yourself wanting to customize your keyboard to suit your preferences. Custom keyboards offer a wide range of possibilities, allowing you to choose the type of switches, keycaps, and other components you desire. But where can you find all the necessary parts to build your dream keyboard? In this article, we will explore some of the best places to buy parts for custom keyboards.
Where to Buy Parts for Custom Keyboards?
Building a custom keyboard requires specific components that might not be readily available at your local stores. However, there are several online platforms that cater to the needs of the custom keyboard community. **Here are some of the best places to buy parts for custom keyboards:**
1. **Mechanicalkeyboards.com**: This popular website offers a vast selection of mechanical keyboard parts, including switches, keycaps, PCBs, and cases. They have a user-friendly interface and provide detailed product descriptions and customer reviews, making it a reliable platform for purchasing keyboard parts.
2. **KBDfans**: Known for their high-quality products, KBDfans is a renowned Chinese website that specializes in custom keyboard parts. They offer a wide range of components, from PCBs and switches to cases and foam to dampen keyboard sound. KBDfans also provides helpful tutorials and guides for beginners.
3. **NovelKeys**: NovelKeys is a reputable online store that offers a wide range of keyboard switches, including popular options like Cherry MX and Gateron. They also stock keycaps, stabilizers, and other essential components for custom keyboards. NovelKeys is known for their great customer service and fast shipping.
4. **Drop**: Previously known as Massdrop, Drop is a community-driven website where enthusiasts can join group buys to purchase custom keyboard parts at discounted prices. They often collaborate with well-known keyboard designers to offer unique and exclusive components. Drop has a vast selection, ranging from switches and keycaps to keycap artisan designs.
5. **AliExpress**: If you’re looking for budget-friendly options, AliExpress is worth considering. This Chinese online marketplace hosts a plethora of vendors offering various keyboard parts at competitive prices. However, be mindful of product reviews and seller ratings to ensure a positive buying experience.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I buy all the necessary parts for a custom keyboard in one place?
No, you will likely need to purchase different parts from multiple sources, such as switches from one vendor and keycaps from another.
2. Are custom keyboards expensive?
The cost of building a custom keyboard can vary greatly depending on the parts and components chosen. It’s possible to build a budget-friendly custom keyboard, but premium options can be quite expensive.
3. Do I need any special tools to assemble a custom keyboard?
While some basic tools like switches pullers, keycap pullers, and screwdrivers can be helpful, most custom keyboards can be assembled using only a few common household tools.
4. Can I use any keycaps with custom keyboards?
Most custom keyboards are compatible with standard keycap sizes, allowing you to choose from a wide variety of keycap sets available in the market.
5. Are there any pre-built custom keyboards available?
Yes, some online retailers offer pre-built custom keyboards, allowing you to skip the assembly process. However, the customization options may be limited compared to building one from scratch.
6. Can I use any mechanical switches with a custom keyboard?
Generally, custom keyboards support various types of mechanical switches. However, it’s essential to check the compatibility of the switch with the PCB you choose.
7. How long does it take to build a custom keyboard?
The time it takes to build a custom keyboard can vary depending on your experience level, the complexity of the build, and the availability of the required parts. It can range from a few hours to several days.
8. Are custom keyboards better than pre-built keyboards?
Custom keyboards offer the advantage of customization and often allow for better quality components compared to some pre-built keyboards. However, the choice ultimately depends on personal preference.
9. Can I modify an existing keyboard to turn it into a custom keyboard?
It’s possible to modify an existing keyboard to some extent by replacing keycaps or switches. However, to achieve a full custom keyboard, you may need to start from scratch.
10. Are custom keyboards more durable than regular keyboards?
Custom keyboards can be more durable and long-lasting, especially if high-quality components are used during assembly.
11. Can I sell or trade my custom keyboard?
Yes, many custom keyboard enthusiasts sell or trade their keyboards through online communities and platforms dedicated to mechanical keyboards.
12. Can I build a custom keyboard without any prior experience?
Yes, building a custom keyboard is a great way to learn and get hands-on experience. There are plenty of online resources, tutorials, and helpful communities that can guide you through the process.