Where to buy mechanical keyboard parts?
Mechanical keyboards have gained immense popularity among computer enthusiasts due to their tactile feedback and durability. However, customization is a key aspect that can truly elevate the keyboard experience. If you’re someone looking to enhance your mechanical keyboard or build one from scratch, there are several places where you can purchase high-quality mechanical keyboard parts.
1. Online Retailers:
Numerous online retailers specialize in mechanical keyboard parts, offering a wide variety of options to suit your needs. These platforms allow you to navigate through an extensive range of switches, keycaps, stabilizers, PCBs, and more. Some popular online retailers include:
– 1.1. MechanicalKeyboards.com: A well-known platform offering an extensive collection of mechanical keyboard parts, including switches, keycaps, PCBs, stabilizers, and accessories.
– 1.2. NovelKeys: Known for its unique and innovative designs, NovelKeys provides a range of switches, keycaps, and other accessories that cater to specific preferences.
– 1.3. Drop (formerly Massdrop): A community-driven platform offering various mechanical keyboard products, including keycaps, switches, PCBs, and kits.
– 1.4. KBDfans: A popular Chinese-based website offering an extensive range of mechanical keyboard parts at competitive prices.
– 1.5. 1upkeyboards: Known for their DIY mechanical keyboard kits, 1upkeyboards provides a range of parts, including keycaps, cases, and switches.
2. Group Buys:
Group buys are another excellent way to acquire mechanical keyboard parts, especially for unique or limited-run items. These are organized by enthusiasts who collaborate with manufacturers to produce custom designs. While there may be a longer wait time, group buys often result in novel and exclusive products.
3. Keyboard Enthusiast Forums:
There are various online communities and forums where passionate keyboard enthusiasts discuss and trade mechanical keyboard parts. These forums provide a platform to buy, sell, or trade keyboards, keycaps, switches, and other components. Some popular keyboard enthusiast forums include Geekhack, r/mechmarket on Reddit, and Deskthority.
4. Local Computer Hardware Stores:
While online platforms offer convenience and a wide selection, it’s worth checking out your local computer hardware stores. These stores may have mechanical keyboard switches, keycaps, or other parts readily available. Additionally, store personnel can help you with your purchase and provide recommendations based on your preferences.
5. Gaming or Electronic Expos:
Attending gaming or electronic expos can be a great way to discover new mechanical keyboard parts. These events often host vendors that sell a variety of keyboard components, giving you a chance to try out different switches, keycaps, and other accessories in person.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I buy mechanical keyboard parts from a regular electronics store?
No, regular electronics stores typically do not carry a wide range of mechanical keyboard parts. It’s best to check specialized retailers or online platforms.
2. Are mechanical keyboard parts easy to install?
Generally, installing mechanical keyboard parts is straightforward and requires basic technical knowledge. However, some components may require soldering or more advanced skills.
3. How can I determine the quality of mechanical keyboard parts?
Reading reviews, researching the manufacturer’s reputation, and checking for certifications can help you determine the quality of mechanical keyboard parts.
4. Can I customize the appearance of my keyboard with different keycaps?
Yes, keycaps are one of the most popular components to customize. Various keycap sets are available in different profiles, colors, and materials.
5. Can I change the switches on my existing mechanical keyboard?
In most cases, yes. However, the process may vary depending on the keyboard model and its compatibility with different switches.
6. Are there any specific tools required to build or modify a mechanical keyboard?
Basic tools such as a switch puller, keycap puller, and soldering iron may be required for building or modifying a mechanical keyboard.
7. How long does shipping typically take when ordering mechanical keyboard parts online?
Shipping times may vary depending on the retailer and your location. It’s advisable to check the estimated delivery time before making a purchase.
8. Are there any warranties or return policies for mechanical keyboard parts?
Warranties and return policies vary between retailers and manufacturers. It’s important to review the terms and conditions before making a purchase.
9. Can I use any switch with a mechanical keyboard?
Not all switches are compatible with all mechanical keyboards. It’s crucial to ensure compatibility and consider factors such as keycap mounting style (Cherry MX, Alps, etc.) and plate layout.
10. Are there any benefits to building a mechanical keyboard compared to purchasing a pre-built one?
Building a mechanical keyboard allows for personalized customization, better quality control, and a deeper understanding of the keyboard’s components.
11. Can I mix and match different switches on a single keyboard?
Yes, you can mix and match switches on a single keyboard. This can be done to create unique typing experiences or provide additional functionality.
12. What are the benefits of lubricating mechanical keyboard switches?
Lubricating switches can reduce friction, provide smoother keystrokes, and minimize keyboard noise. However, it’s important to use the correct lubricant and apply it appropriately.