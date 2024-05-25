Ghost Recon Wildlands is an action-packed open-world game that challenges players to complete various missions as part of a special forces team. In many missions, one of the primary objectives is to track down and access the warden’s computer for valuable intel. But where exactly can you find the warden’s computer in Ghost Recon Wildlands? Let’s delve into this question and explore some related FAQs.
Where is the wardenʼs computer in Ghost Recon Wildlands?
The warden’s computer can be found in the security room of each prison in Ghost Recon Wildlands. Upon entering the prison, head towards the main building where the security room is usually located on the ground floor or basement. Inside this room, you’ll find the warden’s computer that holds vital information.
Now, let’s address some related FAQs:
1. Can the warden’s computer be located in any room other than the security room?
No, the warden’s computer is always located in the security room of the prison.
2. Are there different prison layouts, or do they all have the same security room?
While the general layout of the prisons may differ, they all contain a security room where the warden’s computer is located.
3. How do I access the security room within the prison?
You can access the security room by either sneaking in using stealth techniques or engaging in combat to eliminate any guards. Look for an entrance near the main building or find a vent that leads you directly into the security room.
4. Do I need to complete any other objectives before reaching the warden’s computer?
Sometimes, you may need to neutralize guards or disable alarms before accessing the security room. It is best to clear the surrounding area to avoid any unnecessary attention.
5. Can I access the warden’s computer without being detected?
Yes, it is possible to reach the warden’s computer without being detected if you use stealth techniques and remain undetected by guards.
6. What happens after I access the warden’s computer?
After accessing the warden’s computer, you will gain valuable intel, such as mission updates, prisoner locations, or vital information on high-value targets.
7. Is it necessary to access the warden’s computer for every mission in Ghost Recon Wildlands?
No, accessing the warden’s computer may not be required for every mission. However, it often grants valuable information that can aid in completing missions more effectively.
8. Can I replay missions to access missed warden’s computers?
Yes, you can replay missions to access any missed warden’s computers or collect additional intel that may assist you in your gameplay.
9. Can I find any valuable rewards near the warden’s computer?
While you won’t find any physical rewards near the warden’s computer, the information you gain from it can unlock new missions or provide useful information for your Ghost Recon Wildlands journey.
10. Can I hack the warden’s computer remotely?
No, you cannot hack the warden’s computer remotely. You need to physically access it within the security room of the prison.
11. Is the location of the warden’s computer marked on the map?
The location of the warden’s computer is not usually marked on the map. It is up to the player to investigate and locate the security room within each prison.
12. Can the warden’s computer ever be moved during specific missions?
In some specific missions, the warden’s computer may be moved to a different location within the prison. Be prepared for unexpected challenges and thoroughly explore the prison to locate it.
In Ghost Recon Wildlands, discovering the warden’s computer is a crucial step in acquiring vital intelligence that will aid you in your missions. Remember, the warden’s computer is consistently located within the security room of each prison, so make sure to thoroughly search these areas. Good luck on your missions, Ghost!