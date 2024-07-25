If you own a Logitech MX keyboard and find yourself in need of taking a screenshot or capturing your screen, you might be wondering where the print screen key is located. While the Logitech MX keyboards don’t have a dedicated print screen key, you can still capture screenshots through alternative methods. In this article, we will explore different ways to capture screenshots on a Logitech MX keyboard and answer some related frequently asked questions.
Where is the print screen key on Logitech MX keyboard?
There is no dedicated print screen key on Logitech MX keyboards.
There is no need to worry, though, as you can still take screenshots using other keyboard shortcuts and software alternatives. Let’s dive into the various methods available:
1. Using the Snipping Tool: Windows operating systems come with a built-in snipping tool that allows you to capture specific areas of your screen. You can use the Windows key + Shift + S shortcut to open the snipping tool and select the desired area to capture.
2. Using the Windows Key + Print Screen: Pressing the Windows key + Print Screen simultaneously captures the entire screen and saves it to your Pictures > Screenshots folder.
3. Using the Alt + Print Screen: Pressing Alt + Print Screen simultaneously captures the active window or dialog box.
4. Using third-party software: There are numerous third-party screenshot capturing software available online that provide additional features and customization options.
FAQs:
1. Can I assign the print screen function to a specific key?
Yes, with the help of scripting or remapping software, you can assign the print screen function to any key of your preference.
2. Can I customize the screenshot capturing area?
Yes, if you use the snipping tool or third-party software, you can choose a specific area to capture instead of the entire screen.
3. How can I take screenshots on a Mac using a Logitech MX keyboard?
On a Mac, you can use the Command + Shift + 3 to capture the entire screen or Command + Shift + 4 to select a specific area.
4. Can I use the print screen function on my Logitech MX keyboard with Linux?
Yes, most Linux distributions support the print screen functionality using the keyboard shortcuts mentioned above or through alternative screenshot tools available in their respective software centers.
5. What are some popular third-party screenshot capturing tools?
Some popular third-party screenshot capturing tools include Lightshot, Snagit, Greenshot, and ShareX.
6. Are there any browser extensions for capturing screenshots?
Yes, there are various browser extensions available that allow you to capture screenshots directly from your browser, such as Fireshot and Awesome Screenshot.
7. How can I paste the captured screenshot?
After capturing a screenshot, you can paste it into image editing software like Paint or any other program that accepts images.
8. Can I capture screenshots on a Logitech MX keyboard connected to a mobile device?
Though the Logitech MX keyboards are primarily designed for desktop usage, you can use various screenshot capturing apps available on mobile platforms to capture screenshots on your mobile device.
9. Do Logitech MX keyboards have multimedia keys?
Yes, most Logitech MX keyboards have multimedia keys that allow you to control media playback, volume, and other multimedia functions.
10. How do I know if my Logitech MX keyboard supports backlighting?
Check the product information or specifications on the Logitech website or the packaging to determine if your specific model supports backlighting.
11. Is it possible to capture screenshots without using any keyboard shortcut or software?
If you have a dual-monitor setup, you can use the Windows + Print Screen combination to automatically save a screenshot of your entire desktop.
12. Can I capture screenshots on a Logitech MX keyboard connected to a gaming console?
Logitech MX keyboards are primarily designed for use with desktop computers and may not be compatible with gaming consoles. However, some gaming consoles offer their own screenshot capture functionality.