Where is the print screen key on ASUS laptop?
If you own an ASUS laptop and find yourself needing to take screenshots, you may be wondering where the print screen key is located. Taking screenshots can be a useful way to capture and save images or information on your screen for various reasons. In this article, we will explore where the print screen key can be found on ASUS laptops and answer some related FAQs to help you navigate this feature more easily.
**Where is the print screen key on ASUS laptop?**
The print screen key on an ASUS laptop is typically located near the top right-hand side of the keyboard. It is usually labeled as “PrtSc” or “Print Screen” on the key. On some models, the key may be combined with the “SysRq” or “SysReq” function.
FAQs:
**1. How do I take a screenshot on an ASUS laptop without the print screen key?**
If your ASUS laptop does not have a dedicated print screen key, you can use alternative methods to take screenshots. These include using the snipping tool in Windows, pressing the Windows key + Print Screen key to save a screenshot in the Pictures folder, or using third-party software.
**2. Can I change the default function of the print screen key on my ASUS laptop?**
Yes, you can change the default function of the print screen key on your ASUS laptop. By accessing the keyboard settings in your operating system, you can assign a different function or create a custom shortcut for the print screen key.
**3. How do I take a screenshot of just one window on my ASUS laptop?**
To capture a screenshot of a single window on your ASUS laptop, press the Alt key + Print Screen key simultaneously. This will only capture the active window and exclude the rest of your screen.
**4. Where can I find the saved screenshots on my ASUS laptop?**
By default, screenshots taken using the print screen key on your ASUS laptop are saved to your clipboard. To access them, open an image editing software, such as Paint, and paste the screenshot from the clipboard. You can then save it to a desired location.
**5. Is there a shortcut to save a screenshot directly to a specific folder on my ASUS laptop?**
Yes, if you press the Windows key + Alt + Print Screen key simultaneously, a screenshot of the active window will be saved directly to the Screenshots folder in your Pictures directory.
**6. Can I capture the entire screen along with the taskbar using the print screen key?**
Yes, the print screen key on your ASUS laptop captures the entire screen, including the taskbar, by default. However, if you have multiple screens connected, the print screen key will take a screenshot of all connected screens.
**7. How do I capture only a portion of my screen on my ASUS laptop?**
To capture only a portion of your screen on an ASUS laptop, you can use the snipping tool in Windows. Alternatively, you can use the Ctrl + Shift + S shortcut to access the snipping tool directly.
**8. Can I take a screenshot on my ASUS laptop while playing games?**
Yes, you can take a screenshot on your ASUS laptop while playing games. However, the specific method may vary depending on the game. Some games may have a built-in screenshot feature, while others may require you to use third-party software or the print screen key.
**9. Is there a way to take a screenshot of a specific region on my ASUS laptop without cropping later?**
Yes, you can use the snipping tool in Windows to take a screenshot of a specific region on your ASUS laptop without the need for cropping later. The snipping tool allows you to select a specific area and capture it directly.
**10. Can I take a screenshot of my entire scrolling webpage on ASUS laptop?**
Yes, using third-party software like Snagit or browser extensions like Fireshot, you can capture a screenshot of an entire scrolling webpage on your ASUS laptop.
**11. How do I capture a screenshot on an ASUS laptop running on macOS?**
On an ASUS laptop running macOS, you can use the built-in screenshot shortcuts. Press Shift + Command + 3 to capture the entire screen or Shift + Command + 4 to capture a specific region.
**12. Does the print screen key work differently on different models of ASUS laptops?**
While the general location of the print screen key is similar across ASUS laptops, the exact functionality may vary slightly depending on the model and operating system. It is always recommended to refer to the laptop’s user manual or the ASUS support website for specific instructions tailored to your device.