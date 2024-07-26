**Where is the print screen button on a keyboard?**
The print screen button, often abbreviated as PrtSc or PrtScn, is a useful key found on most computer keyboards. Its purpose is to capture or “print” the contents of the screen and save it as an image file. While the location of the print screen button may vary depending on the keyboard manufacturer and model, it is usually found in close proximity to the “F12” key on the top row of keys.
Now, let’s address some common FAQs about the print screen button:
1. How do I use the print screen button?
To capture the contents displayed on your screen, simply press the print screen button. This will take a screenshot of the entire screen.
2. Where can I find the screenshots taken using the print screen button?
When you press the print screen button, the captured screenshot is temporarily stored in your computer’s clipboard. To save it as an image file, you can open an image editing software (such as Paint) and paste the screenshot using the “Ctrl + V” keyboard shortcut.
3. Is there a variation of the print screen button for capturing only an active window?
Yes, there is. To capture only the contents of the currently active window, use the “Alt + Print Screen” keyboard shortcut.
4. Can I modify the behavior of the print screen button?
Yes, you can. Some keyboards may have additional software or drivers that allow you to customize the behavior of the print screen button, such as capturing only a specific region of the screen or saving screenshots automatically to a certain folder.
5. Can I use the print screen button on a laptop?
Yes, most laptops have a dedicated print screen button or a combination of keys that serve the same purpose. The location of the button may vary, so consult your laptop’s manual or look for a key labeled “PrtSc” or “PrtScn.”
6. Is there a print screen button on Mac keyboards?
On Mac keyboards, there isn’t a specific key labeled “print screen.” However, you can capture the screen by pressing “Shift + Command + 3” to capture the entire screen or “Shift + Command + 4” to capture a selected area.
7. Does the print screen button work while playing games?
Yes, the print screen button captures the screen regardless of whether you’re playing games or using other applications. However, in some games, the print screen button might not work due to specific gameplay restrictions. In such cases, you can use dedicated screen capture software.
8. Can I capture a screenshot on a smartphone or tablet using the print screen button?
No, the print screen button typically functions on desktop and laptop computers. On smartphones and tablets, capturing screenshots involves using a combination of physical buttons or touchscreen gestures specific to each device.
9. Can the print screen button capture video?
No, the print screen button is designed to capture still images of your screen. If you want to capture video footage, you’ll need to use specialized screen recording software.
10. Is there a way to capture a screenshot of a scrolling window?
Yes, there are various software tools available that allow you to capture screenshots of scrolling windows or entire webpages. These tools often provide additional features, such as annotation and editing capabilities.
11. Can I assign a different key to perform the print screen function?
In most cases, it is not possible to remap the print screen function to a different key directly on the keyboard. However, you can use third-party software or operating system settings to remap keyboard keys if necessary.
12. Does the print screen button work when my computer is in sleep mode?
No, the print screen button functions when your computer is awake and the operating system is fully operational. When your computer is in sleep mode, the print screen button won’t have any effect.