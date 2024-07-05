Where is the # on an Apple keyboard?

Apple keyboards are known for their sleek design and user-friendly functionality. However, if you are new to using an Apple keyboard, you might find yourself wondering where the hashtag symbol (#) is located. Don’t worry! In this article, we will address this question directly and provide you with some additional frequently asked questions to enhance your understanding of Apple keyboards.

**Where is the # on an Apple keyboard?**

The hashtag symbol (#) on an Apple keyboard can be found by using a combination of keystrokes. Pressing the “Option” key (⌥) along with the number “3” key (#) will produce the desired hashtag symbol.

What other key combinations are helpful on an Apple keyboard?

1. **How can I type the @ symbol on an Apple keyboard?** You can type the “@” symbol by pressing the “Shift” key along with the number “2” key.
2. **Is there a shortcut to take screenshots on an Apple keyboard?** Yes, pressing “Shift” + “Command” + “3” captures the full screen, while “Shift” + “Command” + “4” allows you to select a specific area for the screenshot.
3. **How do I access special characters on an Apple keyboard?** Holding down the “Option” key will reveal special characters associated with each key. For example, pressing “Option” + “G” will produce ©, the copyright symbol.
4. **What is the shortcut for the Apple logo on an Apple keyboard?** You can type the Apple logo (∂) symbol by pressing “Shift” + “Option” + “K”.
5. **How do I adjust the keyboard backlight brightness on a MacBook Pro?** Utilize the “F5” and “F6” keys to adjust the brightness of the keyboard backlight.
6. **How can I quickly mute the sound on an Apple keyboard?** You can mute the sound by pressing the “F10” key.
7. **How do I activate Siri on an Apple keyboard?** Press the “Fn” (Function) key twice to activate Siri on a Mac equipped with Touch ID.
8. **Is it possible to lock my Mac screen with an Apple keyboard shortcut?** Yes, pressing “Control” + “Shift” + “Power” button locks your Mac’s screen.
9. **How can I adjust the volume on my Mac using an Apple keyboard?** Press the “F11” key to decrease the volume and the “F12” key to increase it.
10. **Can I enable the “Do Not Disturb” mode with an Apple keyboard shortcut?** Yes, pressing “Option” + “F10” will enable or disable the “Do Not Disturb” mode.
11. **What is the keyboard shortcut to put my Mac to sleep?** You can put your Mac to sleep by pressing the “Command” + “Option” + “Power” button.
12. **How do I access the Emoji keyboard on an Apple keyboard?** Pressing “Control” + “Command” + “Spacebar” will allow you to access the Emoji keyboard on your Mac.

Learning these key combinations and shortcuts will make your experience with an Apple keyboard even more efficient and enjoyable.

