Where is the oil filter on 2019 RAM 1500?

The 2019 RAM 1500 is a popular choice for truck enthusiasts, thanks to its powerful engine and impressive capabilities. But if you’re a new owner or simply unfamiliar with the vehicle, you may find yourself wondering: “Where is the oil filter on the 2019 RAM 1500?” Well, fret not, as we’re here to provide you with a straightforward answer and address a few related questions to enhance your understanding.
Where is the oil filter on the 2019 RAM 1500?
The oil filter on the 2019 RAM 1500 is conveniently located on the bottom side of the engine. It can be accessed by removing the underbody panel.
Now, let’s delve into some additional questions you might have about the oil filter and maintenance of the 2019 RAM 1500:
1. How often should I change the oil filter on my 2019 RAM 1500?
It is recommended to change the oil filter during every oil change, which is typically around every 5,000 to 7,500 miles or as specified in your vehicle’s manual.
2. What tools do I need to replace the oil filter?
To replace the oil filter on your 2019 RAM 1500, you will need an oil filter wrench, a drain pan, and a new oil filter.
3. Can I replace the oil filter myself?
Yes, replacing the oil filter on a 2019 RAM 1500 is a task that many vehicle owners can handle themselves. Just make sure to follow the proper steps outlined in your vehicle’s manual.
4. How do I know when the oil filter needs to be replaced?
There are a few signs that may indicate a need to replace the oil filter, including poor engine performance, decreased fuel efficiency, and dark or dirty oil.
5. What are the consequences of not changing the oil filter?
Neglecting to change the oil filter can lead to decreased engine performance, increased strain on components, and potential engine damage due to reduced oil flow and contamination.
6. Which type of oil filter should I use for my 2019 RAM 1500?
It is recommended to use an OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) oil filter or a high-quality aftermarket filter that meets the specifications outlined in your vehicle’s manual.
7. Are all oil filters the same size?
No, not all oil filters are the same size. It is important to ensure you are using the correct oil filter that is specifically designed for your 2019 RAM 1500.
8. Can I reuse the oil filter?
It is not recommended to reuse an oil filter. Over time, oil filters accumulate debris and contaminants, making it crucial to replace them during each oil change.
9. Is it necessary to change the oil filter if I use synthetic oil?
Yes, regardless of the type of oil used, it is essential to regularly change the oil filter. Synthetic oil may have a longer lifespan, but the filter still requires replacement to maintain optimal engine performance.
10. Is it normal for the oil filter to be difficult to remove?
Sometimes the oil filter can be challenging to remove due to its tight fit. In such cases, using an oil filter wrench can provide the extra leverage needed to loosen and remove the filter.
11. Should I lubricate the oil filter gasket before installation?
It is recommended to lightly lubricate the oil filter gasket with fresh oil before installation. This will help create a tight seal and prevent leaks.
12. Can I drive my 2019 RAM 1500 without an oil filter?
No, it is extremely important to never drive your vehicle without an oil filter. The oil filter is responsible for removing impurities and debris from the oil, ensuring that your engine remains properly lubricated and protected.
With these answers in mind, maintaining the oil filter on your 2019 RAM 1500 will be a breeze. Remember to consult your vehicle’s manual for specific instructions and recommended maintenance schedules. Proper upkeep will keep your truck running smoothly and efficiently for years to come.