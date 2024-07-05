Title: Unraveling the Mystery: Where is the Laptop Dongle in Hitman Paris?
Introduction:
Hitman Paris is a thrilling game that puts players in the shoes of a professional assassin. One of the intriguing challenges in the game is locating the laptop dongle. To help you navigate through this particular mission successfully, we will not only provide you with the exact location of the laptop dongle but also answer some common questions related to this quest.
**Where is the laptop dongle in Hitman Paris?**
In Hitman Paris, the laptop dongle is found in the Show Staff area of the mission. Specifically, it can be discovered in the basement security room near the kitchen. This area is accessible through various routes, either by subduing a staff member or by exploiting disguises and social stealth.
FAQs:
1.
Can I complete the mission without finding the dongle?
No, the laptop dongle is crucial for mission progression as it provides vital information needed to complete additional objectives.
2.
What does the laptop dongle unlock in Hitman Paris?
The dongle grants access to an exclusive terminal in the mansion, which contains important data essential to complete your mission objectives.
3.
Is the laptop dongle assigned a fixed location in every playthrough?
Yes, the laptop dongle will consistently spawn in the basement security room. However, keep in mind that there may be guards near the area, so caution and stealth are essential.
4.
Can NPCs detect the laptop dongle lying around?
NPCs are not programmed to notice or interact with the laptop dongle, making it safe to retrieve.
5.
Can I use distractions to retrieve the dongle undetected?
Yes, distractions such as throwing coins or creating diversions can help you create an opportunity to retrieve the dongle without drawing suspicion.
6.
Are there any alternative paths to the basement security room?
Yes, there are multiple paths to reach the basement security room. Be observant of your surroundings and take advantage of disguise opportunities to access the area.
7.
What disguises are useful for reaching the laptop dongle?
Disguises such as staff members, security personnel, or even maintenance crew can help you navigate more smoothly and minimize suspicion.
8.
Can I retrieve the dongle without harming any NPCs?
Absolutely! With careful planning and patience, it is entirely possible to retrieve the laptop dongle without harming any characters in the game.
9.
Once retrieved, can I leave the mission area without raising suspicion?
After obtaining the laptop dongle, it is essential to leave the mission area using a similar route as your entry. Maintaining your disguise and avoiding unnecessary attention will help you escape undetected.
10.
What happens if I get caught while retrieving the laptop dongle?
If you are spotted while attempting to retrieve the laptop dongle, guards or NPCs may become suspicious. This could result in heightened security measures, increased surveillance, or even loss of your disguise.
11.
Can I complete the Hitman Paris mission without ever finding the laptop dongle?
Though it is technically possible to complete the mission without finding the dongle, doing so will hinder your progress significantly, depriving you of essential information required for successful mission completion.
12.
Are there any other valuable items in the basement security room?
While the laptop dongle is the primary objective, it’s worth noting that the basement security room may contain additional useful items, such as keycards, weapons, or disguises. Explore the area to maximize your options.
Conclusion:
With the precise knowledge of where to find the laptop dongle in Hitman Paris and some expert strategies to implement, players can deftly navigate this critical stage of the game. Remember the importance of patience, stealth, and exploiting various disguises to complete the mission efficiently. Good luck, Agent 47!