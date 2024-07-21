Where is the degree sign on my keyboard?

If you frequently work with measurements, angles, or temperature units, you may find yourself wondering where the degree sign is on your keyboard. Sourcing this symbol can be a bit confusing since it is not prominently displayed on most standard keyboards. However, fear not! In this article, we will guide you on how to find and use the degree sign on your keyboard, and address some related questions.
How to find the degree sign on your keyboard?
To insert the degree sign (°) on your keyboard, you can simply use a combination of keys, depending on your operating system and keyboard layout.
For Windows users:
1. Press and hold the Alt key.
2. While holding Alt, type the number 0176 using the numeric keypad (not the numbers above the letters).
3. Release the Alt key, and the degree sign (°) will appear.
For Mac users:
1. Press and hold the Option key.
2. While holding Option, type the letter O.
3. Release both keys, and the degree sign (°) will be inserted.
For smartphone or tablet users:
On most mobile devices, you can find the degree sign (°) easily on your virtual keyboard. Simply switch to the numeric or symbol keypad and look for the degree option.
Related FAQs:
1. How can I type the degree symbol (°) in Microsoft Word?
In Microsoft Word, the easiest way to insert the degree sign (°) is to use the AutoCorrect feature. Simply type the number 00B0 and then press the Spacebar or punctuation mark after it.
2. Is there a shortcut to type the degree symbol on a Mac?
Yes, on a Mac, you can also use the shortcut key Command + Shift + 8 to insert the degree sign (°) directly.
3. Can I copy and paste the degree symbol from the internet?
Yes, if you search for “degree symbol” on any search engine, you will find countless websites that display the degree sign (°). You can copy the symbol from those websites and paste it into your document.
4. Are there alternative ways to access the degree sign on a keyboard?
Some custom keyboard layouts may have a dedicated key for the degree sign (°). Additionally, you can also use character map applications or web-based tools to insert special characters.
5. What if I don’t have a numeric keypad on my keyboard?
If you are using a laptop or a compact keyboard without a numeric keypad, you can try the on-screen keyboard provided by your operating system. It usually includes a numeric keypad that enables you to type the degree sign (°).
6. Can I use ASCII codes to insert the degree symbol?
Yes, if your keyboard has a numeric keypad, you can use the ASCII code 176 (extended ASCII) to insert the degree sign (°).
7. How can I insert the degree symbol in web applications or text fields?
You can typically use the same keyboard shortcuts mentioned earlier, such as using Alt codes on Windows or Option + O on Mac, to insert the degree symbol in web applications or text fields.
8. Does the position of the degree symbol on the keyboard vary between countries?
No, the position of the degree symbol is generally consistent across keyboards in different countries. It is typically achieved using the same combination of keys.
9. Is there a difference between the degree symbol (°) and the circle symbol (∘)?
Yes, although they may appear similar, the degree symbol (°) represents temperature or angles, while the circle symbol (∘) is used to denote mathematical compositions and a variety of other meanings.
10. Can I change the default keyboard shortcuts for the degree symbol?
Unfortunately, the default keyboard shortcuts for the degree symbol are predefined by the operating system and are not customizable without the use of third-party software.
11. How can I insert the degree symbol in spreadsheets like Microsoft Excel or Google Sheets?
In most spreadsheet applications, you can use the CHAR function combined with the ASCII code 176 to insert the degree symbol. For example, typing =CHAR(176) will display the degree sign (°) in the selected cell.
12. Is the degree symbol available in all fonts?
The degree symbol is present in most fonts commonly used today. However, it’s always a good idea to double-check that the font you are using includes the degree sign to ensure proper representation.