Where is the Bluetooth button on targus keyboard?
If you have recently purchased a Targus keyboard and are wondering where the Bluetooth button is located, you are not alone. The Bluetooth button on a Targus keyboard is often essential to connect the keyboard to your device wirelessly. In this article, we will address this question directly and provide additional information to help you make the most out of your Targus keyboard.
**Where is the Bluetooth button on Targus keyboard?**
The Bluetooth button on a Targus keyboard is typically located on the back or the bottom of the keyboard. It is often labeled with the Bluetooth symbol and may be small and discreet. Look for a button with the Bluetooth icon to initiate the pairing process.
FAQs:
1. How do I pair my Targus keyboard with a device?
To pair your Targus keyboard with your device, turn on the keyboard and enable Bluetooth on your device. Then, press and hold the Bluetooth button on the keyboard until the Bluetooth light starts blinking. On your device, search for available Bluetooth devices and select your Targus keyboard to complete the pairing process.
2. Is it necessary to use the Bluetooth button to connect the Targus keyboard?
No, it is not always necessary to use the Bluetooth button to connect the Targus keyboard. Some models may have a different pairing process, such as using a switch or a specific key combination. Please refer to the instruction manual provided with your keyboard for precise instructions.
3. How can I tell if my Targus keyboard is connected via Bluetooth?
Once your Targus keyboard is successfully connected via Bluetooth, the Bluetooth light on the keyboard will typically stop blinking and remain solid. Additionally, you may receive a notification on your device confirming the successful connection.
4. Can I connect my Targus keyboard to multiple devices?
Yes, depending on the model, some Targus keyboards support multi-device connectivity. You can typically switch between connected devices using a designated function key or a specific key combination. Check the instruction manual for your specific Targus keyboard to learn more about its multi-device capabilities.
5. How do I disconnect my Targus keyboard from a device?
To disconnect your Targus keyboard from a device, go to the Bluetooth settings on your device, find the connected keyboard, and select “Disconnect” or “Forget Device.” Alternatively, you can turn off the keyboard or disable Bluetooth on your device.
6. Do Targus keyboards require batteries?
Yes, most Targus keyboards require batteries to operate wirelessly. The battery compartment is usually located on the back or the bottom of the keyboard and can be opened to insert or replace the batteries.
7. Can I use my Targus keyboard while it’s charging?
Yes, if your Targus keyboard supports charging, you can usually use it while it’s connected to a power source. This can be convenient when you need to continue working without interruption.
8. How long does the battery of a Targus keyboard last?
The battery life of a Targus keyboard can vary depending on usage, model, and battery type. However, many Targus keyboards offer excellent battery life, typically lasting several months or even up to a year with regular use.
9. What should I do if my Targus keyboard is not pairing?
If your Targus keyboard is not pairing, double-check that Bluetooth is enabled on your device and that you are following the correct pairing instructions. Ensure that your keyboard has sufficient battery power and that it is within the specified range of your device. If issues persist, consult the troubleshooting section of your keyboard’s instruction manual or contact Targus customer support.
10. Can I use a Targus keyboard with a smartphone or tablet?
Yes, Targus keyboards are often compatible with smartphones and tablets. However, check the documentation or the Targus website to confirm if your specific keyboard model supports your device’s operating system.
11. Is it possible to customize the function keys on a Targus keyboard?
Some Targus keyboards offer customizable function keys that allow you to map specific actions or commands. You may need to install software or use a companion app provided by Targus to customize the function keys.
12. Can I clean my Targus keyboard with water or cleaning solutions?
It is generally not recommended to clean a Targus keyboard with water or cleaning solutions. Instead, use a soft, lint-free cloth slightly dampened with water to gently wipe the keys and surface of the keyboard. Avoid excessive moisture that may damage the electronics. Refer to the instruction manual or the Targus website for specific cleaning recommendations for your keyboard model.
In conclusion, the Bluetooth button on a Targus keyboard is an important component for establishing a wireless connection with your device. By locating this button on the back or bottom of your keyboard and following the pairing instructions, you’ll be able to enjoy the convenience of typing wirelessly. Remember, each Targus keyboard model may have its own unique features and functions, so it’s always a good idea to consult the instruction manual for detailed information and troubleshooting tips.