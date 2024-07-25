Where is the 100 emoji on iPhone keyboard?

When it comes to emoji, iPhone users have a vast array of expressive icons to choose from to enhance their conversations. Among these is the popular 100 emoji, also known as the “hundred points symbol.” However, some users may find it challenging to locate this particular emoji on their iPhone keyboard. If you are wondering where the 100 emoji is hiding, read on to find out!
Where is the 100 emoji on the iPhone keyboard?
**The 100 emoji can be found by following these simple steps:**
1. Open any messaging or chat application on your iPhone.
2. Tap on the text input field to bring up the keyboard.
3. Locate and tap on the globe icon or the emoji icon, depending on your keyboard setup.
4. Scroll through the available emoji options until you find the “Symbols” category, which is represented by the ♦️ diamond symbol.
5. Within the “Symbols” category, you will find the 100 emoji represented by three red “100” numerals. Tap on it to use it in your conversation!
Related FAQs:
1. How can I access the emoji keyboard on my iPhone?
To access the emoji keyboard on your iPhone, tap on the globe or smiley face icon located on the bottom left or bottom right corner of the keyboard, respectively.
2. Why can’t I find the 100 emoji on my iPhone?
The availability and placement of emoji on the iPhone keyboard can vary based on the version of iOS and the type of keyboard you are using. Make sure your device is running the latest iOS update and, if needed, switch to the default keyboard.
3. Can I customize my iPhone keyboard to make the 100 emoji more accessible?
Unfortunately, you cannot directly customize the iPhone keyboard. However, you can install third-party keyboards from the App Store to access additional emoji or create shortcuts to frequently used emoji.
4. Is the 100 emoji available on all iPhone models?
Yes, the 100 emoji is available on all iPhone models that support the emoji functionality, such as iPhone X, iPhone 12, and their respective variations.
5. Can I use the 100 emoji in all chat applications and social media platforms?
Yes, you can use the 100 emoji in almost all chat applications and social media platforms, including iMessage, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Twitter, and more.
6. Are there alternative ways to type the 100 emoji on an iPhone?
Yes, if you struggle to find the 100 emoji in the Symbols category, there are alternative ways to type it. You can copy and paste it from other sources, or you can enable the text replacement feature on your iPhone keyboard and create a custom shortcut for the 100 emoji.
7. Can I add the 100 emoji to my favorites for quick access?
Unfortunately, you cannot add the 100 emoji specifically to your favorites for quick access. However, you can add the entire Symbols or Objects category to your favorites, which will include the 100 emoji.
8. Is the 100 emoji available in different skin tones on the iPhone?
No, the 100 emoji is only available in one standard version without different skin tone variations. It always appears as three red “100” numerals.
9. Can I search for the 100 emoji on the iPhone keyboard?
Currently, there is no dedicated search feature within the iPhone keyboard to find specific emojis. You have to manually navigate through the emoji categories or use the frequently used emojis section to locate the 100 emoji.
10. How can I use the 100 emoji as a reaction to something?
To use the 100 emoji as a reaction, simply tap on it once you locate it in the Symbols category on the iPhone keyboard. It can convey a sense of agreement, perfection, or emphasize that something is “on point.”
11. Can I use the 100 emoji in my personalized Memoji or Animoji?
Unfortunately, Apple’s built-in Memoji and Animoji feature does not include the direct use of the 100 emoji. However, you can create a customized emoji sticker that resembles the 100 emoji manually using the available features.
12. Will Apple add different variations or new emojis in the future?
Yes, Apple continually updates its emoji library with each major iOS release, which often includes new emoji characters and variations. So, there’s always a possibility for new emoji additions, including potential variations of the 100 emoji in the future.