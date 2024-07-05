Where is star on keyboard?

Many people often find themselves asking, “Where is the star symbol on the keyboard?” Whether you are typing a document, writing an email, or designing graphics, you may need to include the star symbol (*) in your work. It is a common symbol used to represent various things, such as ratings, astronomical objects, or to simply draw attention. In this article, we will explore the exact location of the star symbol on the keyboard, along with some related frequently asked questions.
Where is * (star) on the keyboard?
The star symbol (*) is not available as a dedicated key on most standard keyboards. However, you can easily insert this symbol by using a combination of keys or by utilizing character maps available in various operating systems.
To insert the star symbol on a Windows computer, you can use either of the following methods:
1. Use the numeric keypad: Hold down the Alt key and type 42 on the numeric keypad, then release the Alt key.
2. Use the Character Map: Open the Character Map utility by searching for it in the Windows Start menu. Locate the star symbol within the utility, click on it, and select the “Copy” button. You can then paste the symbol into your desired document or text field.
On a Mac computer, you can insert the star symbol using these steps:
1. Press Shift + Option + 8 keys simultaneously.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. How else can I insert the star symbol on a keyboard?
Besides the keyboard shortcuts mentioned above, you can also use the “Emoji & Symbols” feature on Mac or find the symbol in the Special Characters menu on both Windows and Mac operating systems.
2. Can I change the keyboard layout to easily access the star symbol?
Yes, you can change your keyboard layout to access symbols more conveniently. By changing your keyboard language to an appropriate layout, you might be able to find the star symbol or other frequently used symbols on dedicated keys.
3. Can I use the star symbol on smartphones or tablets?
Yes, you can use the star symbol on smartphones and tablets. Most devices provide easy access to this symbol through the on-screen keyboard or by using symbol shortcuts.
4. Is there a keyboard shortcut to insert the star symbol in Word or other word processors?
The keyboard shortcut for inserting the star symbol may vary depending on the word processor software being used. However, you can often accomplish this by following the steps provided earlier in this article.
5. Can I copy and paste the star symbol from a website or document?
Yes, you can copy the star symbol from a website or document where it is used, and then paste it into your desired location. But it is important to ensure that the source and target applications support the star symbol.
6. Are there any alternative symbols that can be used instead of a star?
Some alternative symbols that could be used instead of a star include asterisks (*), filled circles (●), diamonds (♦), or even capital letter “X” (X).
7. What are some common uses of the star symbol?
The star symbol has various uses, such as denoting ratings in reviews, representing celestial objects, highlighting important information, indicating popular or trending items, or simply as a decorative element.
8. Can I customize the appearance of the star symbol?
The appearance of the star symbol can vary depending on the font and software you are using. By changing the font style and size, you can customize the visual representation of the symbol.
9. Are there any specific fonts or character sets that include the star symbol?
Yes, many fonts and character sets include the star symbol. Common sets that commonly include it are Arial, Times New Roman, Wingdings, and Webdings.
10. Can I create my own keyboard shortcut to insert the star symbol?
Creating custom keyboard shortcuts depends on the specific software you are using. Some applications may allow you to assign custom shortcuts through their settings or preferences menu.
11. How can I quickly access the star symbol without memorizing keyboard shortcuts?
Using character maps or symbol menus provided by your operating system can help you quickly access the star symbol without having to remember keyboard shortcuts.
12. Are there online tools that can generate symbols like the star symbol?
Yes, there are several online tools available that can generate symbols, including the star symbol. Simply search for “symbol generator” or “special character generator” to find these tools online.
In conclusion,
While the star symbol may not have a dedicated key on standard keyboards, you can insert it easily through various methods, such as using keyboard shortcuts or character maps. By following the instructions provided, you will have no trouble incorporating the star symbol into your digital creations. Now that you know where the star symbol is on the keyboard, you can make use of it in your work.