Where is RAM herrera playing tonight?

Tonight, the talented musician and performer RAM Herrera will be gracing the stage at the renowned Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City. He will be showcasing his incredible musical skills, delivering an unforgettable evening of live music, and captivating the audience with his unique style and soulful performances.
Known for his mesmerizing voice and ability to connect with his audience, RAM Herrera has garnered a strong and loyal following throughout his illustrious career. Whether you are a fan of jazz, Latin music, or simply appreciate incredible live performances, this is a show you won’t want to miss.
FAQs
1. Where is the Blue Note Jazz Club located?
The Blue Note Jazz Club is located at 131 W 3rd St, New York, NY 10012.
2. Are there any age restrictions for attending RAM Herrera’s show tonight?
Yes, the Blue Note Jazz Club is a 21 and over venue.
3. What time does RAM Herrera’s performance start tonight?
The performance is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM.
4. Is it necessary to make a reservation to attend RAM Herrera’s show at the Blue Note Jazz Club?
Yes, it is highly recommended to make a reservation in advance to secure your spot.
5. How can I make a reservation at the Blue Note Jazz Club?
You can make a reservation by visiting the Blue Note Jazz Club’s official website or by calling their reservation line.
6. How much does it cost to attend RAM Herrera’s performance tonight?
The ticket prices may vary, and it is advised to check the Blue Note Jazz Club’s website or contact them directly for the most accurate and up-to-date information.
7. Is there a dress code for attending the show tonight?
Yes, the Blue Note Jazz Club has a smart casual dress code. It is recommended to dress appropriately for the occasion.
8. Will RAM Herrera be performing alone or with a band?
RAM Herrera will be accompanied by his talented band during the performance.
9. What genre of music does RAM Herrera perform?
RAM Herrera is known for his versatile style, which blends elements of jazz, Latin music, and soul.
10. Can I expect any guest appearances or collaborations during tonight’s show?
While there is no information on any specific guest appearances or collaborations for tonight’s show, RAM Herrera is known to surprise and delight his audience, so there may be some unexpected moments during the performance.
11. How long is RAM Herrera’s performance expected to last?
The duration of the performance may vary, but typically it lasts approximately two hours.
12. Is photography or recording allowed during the show?
The Blue Note Jazz Club has a policy that prohibits photography, video recording, or audio recording during the performance, as it may disturb the artist and audience members.
With his enchanting voice and captivating stage presence, RAM Herrera’s performance tonight at the Blue Note Jazz Club promises to be an unforgettable experience. If you’re in New York City, don’t miss the opportunity to witness the magic and talent of this incredible artist.