Where is print screen key on keyboard?

If you are new to computers or have recently switched to a different keyboard, finding certain keys can be a bit confusing. One such key that often leaves users scratching their heads is the Print Screen key. So, where exactly is the elusive Print Screen key located on the keyboard? Let’s find out.
Where is the Print Screen Key?
The answer to the question “Where is the Print Screen key on the keyboard?” varies depending on the type of keyboard you are using. Generally, it is located in the top-right corner of the keyboard, above the Insert, Home, and Page Up keys.
The Print Screen key may be abbreviated in various ways, such as PrtScn, PrtSc, Print Scr, or similar.
Now, let’s address some common related questions about the Print Screen key on the keyboard:
1. How does the Print Screen key work?
When you press the Print Screen key, it captures the entire screen and saves it to the clipboard. You can then paste the captured screen into any compatible program, such as an image editor or document processor.
2. Is the Print Screen key the same on all keyboards?
While most keyboards have a dedicated key for Print Screen, some compact or specialized keyboards may have different layouts, which might require using a combination of keys to achieve the same functionality.
3. How do I take a screenshot using the Print Screen key?
Press the Print Screen key to capture the entire screen, including all open windows. Then, open an image editor or a document and press Ctrl + V to paste the screenshot. Finally, save the file in your desired format.
4. Can I capture only a specific window using the Print Screen key?
Press and hold the Alt key while pressing the Print Screen key to capture only the active window. This way, you can avoid capturing unnecessary elements on your screen.
5. What if my keyboard does not have a Print Screen key?
If you have a smaller or more specialized keyboard without a dedicated Print Screen key, look for a Function (Fn) key in the bottom row near the spacebar. Press and hold the Function key, then press the corresponding key with the Print Screen icon to take a screenshot.
6. How can I capture a selected region of the screen?
On some keyboards, the Print Screen key may not have the capability to capture selected regions. In such cases, you can use third-party screenshot software or search for specific software solutions for capturing selected screen areas.
7. What if I want to capture only the active window?
To capture only the active window without including the rest of the screen, you can use the Alt + Print Screen key combination. This eliminates the need for cropping unwanted parts from your screenshot.
8. Can I take a screenshot on a Mac using the Print Screen key?
Mac keyboards typically don’t have a dedicated Print Screen key. Instead, you can use the combination of Command + Shift + 3 to capture the full screen or Command + Shift + 4 to capture a selected region.
9. What other alternative screenshot methods are available?
Apart from using the Print Screen key, several alternative methods are available, such as using the Snipping Tool or Snip & Sketch on Windows, or Grab on Mac. These tools offer additional features for capturing screenshots effortlessly.
10. Can I customize the Print Screen key’s function?
By default, the Print Screen key captures the screen, but you can use third-party software or system settings to customize its functionality. Some keyboards may also have additional software or features that allow you to assign different functions to the Print Screen key.
11. Is there a difference between PrtScn and Alt+PrtScn?
The PrtScn key captures the entire screen, whereas Alt + PrtScn captures only the active window. Choose the option that best suits your needs for capturing screenshots.
12. Can I capture screenshots on mobile devices using the Print Screen key?
No. Mobile devices, like smartphones and tablets, typically do not have a Print Screen key. However, each mobile operating system provides its own methods to capture screenshots, usually involving key combinations or gestures specific to the device or OS.
In conclusion, if you find yourself wondering where the Print Screen key is on your keyboard, it is likely located in the top-right corner. Remember to explore alternative screenshot methods and tools if your keyboard does not have a dedicated Print Screen key or if you need additional features.