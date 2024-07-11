Where is num lock on ASUS laptop?
If you have recently purchased an ASUS laptop and are wondering where the num lock key is located, you are not alone. Many ASUS laptop users have faced the same confusion when trying to activate or deactivate the num lock function on their devices. In this article, we will guide you through the process and help you locate the num lock key on your ASUS laptop.
**The num lock key on ASUS laptops is usually located on the top-right corner of the keyboard.** However, it is important to note that the exact location may vary slightly depending on the specific model of your laptop. Some ASUS laptops have a dedicated number pad with a num lock key embedded in it. In such cases, the key is usually found on the right-hand side of the number pad.
It is crucial to have the num lock key if you frequently work with numbers or spreadsheets. Activating the num lock function allows you to utilize the number pad for quick and efficient data entry. However, some ASUS laptops may have the num lock function enabled by default, while others may have it disabled. If you find that your num lock key is not working, you may need to activate it manually.
FAQs about the num lock key on ASUS laptops:
1. How do I activate num lock on my ASUS laptop?
To activate num lock on your ASUS laptop, simply press the num lock key located on the top-right corner of the keyboard or on the right side of the number pad.
2. How do I deactivate num lock on my ASUS laptop?
To deactivate num lock, just press the num lock key again.
3. What should I do if my num lock key is not working?
If your num lock key is not working, try pressing the “Fn” (function) key along with the num lock key. This combination may activate or deactivate the num lock function.
4. Can I change the default setting for num lock on my ASUS laptop?
Yes, you can change the default setting for num lock on your ASUS laptop. To do so, access the BIOS settings by restarting your laptop and pressing the specific key (usually Del or F2) displayed during startup. Look for the num lock option in the BIOS settings and adjust it according to your preference.
5. How can I know if num lock is activated?
When num lock is activated, you will notice that the numeric keypad on your ASUS laptop becomes active. This means that when you press the number keys on the numeric keypad, they will function as numbers rather than the secondary functions listed on those keys.
6. Does the num lock key function as a shortcut for any other feature on ASUS laptops?
No, the num lock key on ASUS laptops is specifically designed to activate or deactivate the num lock function and does not serve any other shortcuts or features.
7. Can I use the num lock key to navigate through my laptop’s BIOS settings?
No, the num lock key is not used for navigation within the BIOS settings of an ASUS laptop. Instead, arrow keys and designated function keys are typically used for navigation in the BIOS.
8. Is num lock available on all ASUS laptop models?
Most ASUS laptop models are equipped with a num lock key, but it is always recommended to check the keyboard layout of the specific model you are interested in purchasing.
9. Can I use the num lock key to type special characters or symbols?
No, the num lock key does not affect the ability to type special characters or symbols on ASUS laptops. It solely activates or deactivates the number pad.
10. Will my num lock preference be saved after I turn off my ASUS laptop?
Yes, the num lock preference will generally be saved by the laptop’s BIOS and remain the same whenever you turn on your ASUS laptop, unless you manually change the num lock setting.
11. Can I use an external keyboard with num lock on my ASUS laptop?
Yes, you can use an external keyboard with num lock on your ASUS laptop. The num lock function will work as intended on the external keyboard, just as it does on the laptop’s built-in keyboard.
12. Is num lock available in the number row above the QWERTY keys?
No, num lock is not available in the number row above the QWERTY keys. The num lock key is typically found in the top-right corner of the keyboard or on the right side of the number pad.