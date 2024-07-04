Where is new RAM mandir located?

The construction of the new Ram Mandir has been a significant event for millions of devotees across India. After years of anticipation and legal battles, the Supreme Court of India finally ruled in favor of building the temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. The question on every devotee’s mind is: Where is the new Ram Mandir located?
Answer: The new Ram Mandir is located in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India.
Ayodhya holds immense spiritual and historical significance, often referred to as the birthplace of Lord Ram. The city has been at the heart of the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute and the construction of the new temple marks the culmination of a long-standing struggle for Hindus.
The new Ram Mandir is situated at the site of the Babri Masjid, which was demolished in 1992. It occupies an area of approximately 67.7 acres, providing ample space for the construction of the grand temple complex as envisioned by architects.
1. How long did it take for the construction of the new Ram Mandir to begin after the Supreme Court ruling?
The construction of the new Ram Mandir commenced in August 2020, a few months after the Supreme Court’s ruling in November 2019.
2. What is the architectural style of the new Ram Mandir?
The temple follows the Nagara style of architecture, which is prominent in North India, particularly in the state of Uttar Pradesh.
3. How tall is the new Ram Mandir?
The temple’s height will be approximately 161 feet, including the plinth and the central dome.
4. What materials are being used for the construction of the new Ram Mandir?
The temple is primarily built using pink sandstone, which is known for its durability and elegance.
5. Will the new Ram Mandir be accessible to all devotees?
Yes, the temple aims to be inclusive and open to all devotees, regardless of their caste, creed, or gender.
6. What will happen to the Babri Masjid site?
The Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992, and the Supreme Court ruled that it was illegally constructed on the site believed to be Lord Ram’s birthplace. The land has been allocated for the construction of the new Ram Mandir.
7. When is the expected completion date for the construction of the new Ram Mandir?
The temple is expected to be completed within three years, making it ready for devotees by 2023.
8. What will the new Ram Mandir complex include?
Apart from the main temple dedicated to Lord Ram, the complex will feature several other shrines, a museum showcasing the history of Ayodhya, meditation halls, and various other amenities for devotees.
9. Will the new Ram Mandir follow a specific religious hierarchy for priests and administration?
Yes, the temple administration will follow a hierarchical structure similar to other ancient temples in India, with designated roles for priests, administrators, and support staff.
10. What significance does the new Ram Mandir hold for Hindus?
For Hindus, the new Ram Mandir represents the fulfillment of a cherished dream and the restoration of their faith and heritage. It is considered a momentous occasion for religious unity and harmony.
11. Are there any restrictions or guidelines for visitors to the new Ram Mandir?
While specific details are yet to be disclosed, it is expected that visitors may need to adhere to certain dress codes, maintain decorum, and follow security protocols to ensure a peaceful and sacred environment.
12. Will the new Ram Mandir become a tourist attraction?
Undoubtedly, the new Ram Mandir is expected to draw millions of devotees and tourists from around the world. Apart from its religious significance, the architectural splendor and the historical importance of Ayodhya make it an appealing destination for travelers seeking spiritual and cultural experiences.
In conclusion, the new Ram Mandir, situated in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, marks the long-awaited construction of the temple at Lord Ram’s birthplace. This historic and spiritual endeavor is a testament to the unity, faith, and devotion of millions of Hindus worldwide. The temple’s completion will not only fulfill their religious aspirations but also create a significant landmark that holds cultural and historical significance for generations to come.