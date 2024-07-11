**Where is my computer on Dell laptop?**
If you’re an owner of a Dell laptop and you’re wondering where to find your computer on it, you might be relieved to know that the answer is rather straightforward. The term “My Computer” has been replaced by “This PC” on newer versions of the Windows operating system, which is what Dell laptops typically run on. So if you’re searching for “My Computer” on your Dell laptop, just look for the “This PC” icon instead. It contains all the familiar features and functions you would normally find under “My Computer.”
**
FAQs:
**
1. How do I access This PC on my Dell laptop?
To access “This PC” on your Dell laptop, simply click on the Start button located on the bottom-left corner of your screen. From the Start menu, you should see a tile titled “This PC.” Click on it to open the folder.
2. What can I find in This PC?
In the This PC folder, you can find various locations and files on your Dell laptop, such as your local disk drives, connected external storage devices, network locations, and even cloud storage if you have it set up.
3. Is there a keyboard shortcut to open This PC?
Yes, you can use the keyboard shortcut Win + E to quickly open This PC on your Dell laptop.
4. Can I customize the appearance of This PC on my Dell laptop?
Yes, you can customize the appearance of This PC by adding or removing folders and shortcuts. Simply right-click on an empty space within the This PC window, click on “Customize” from the drop-down menu, and follow the prompts to personalize it to your liking.
5. Can I rename “This PC” to “My Computer” on my Dell laptop?
While Windows does not provide a built-in option to rename “This PC” to “My Computer,” there are third-party tools available online that allow you to modify the name if this is a preference for you.
6. Are there any other ways to access This PC on my Dell laptop?
Another way to access This PC is through the File Explorer. Simply open the File Explorer by double-clicking on the folder icon on your taskbar or by pressing Win + E, and you will see This PC listed on the left side of the window.
7. Can I add shortcuts to specific folders within This PC?
Yes, you can add shortcuts to specific folders within This PC. Right-click on the folder you want to create a shortcut for, select “Send to,” and choose “Desktop (create shortcut).” This will create a shortcut to the folder on your desktop.
8. How can I search for files and folders within This PC on my Dell laptop?
To search for files and folders within This PC, click on the search bar located in the top-right corner of the window and type in the name or keywords related to the item you are looking for.
9. Can I change the icon for This PC on my Dell laptop?
Yes, you can change the icon for This PC by right-clicking on the desktop icon, selecting “Properties” from the drop-down menu, clicking on “Change Icon,” and choosing a new icon from the available options.
10. What is the purpose of This PC on my Dell laptop?
This PC provides you with quick access to your local drives, allowing you to easily navigate and manage your files and folders. It serves as a central hub for all your storage devices and network locations.
11. Why did Windows change the name from My Computer to This PC?
The change from “My Computer” to “This PC” was made by Microsoft to provide a more generic and inclusive name that would make sense across different devices and network environments.
12. Can I pin This PC to the taskbar on my Dell laptop?
Yes, you can pin This PC to the taskbar on your Dell laptop for quick access. Right-click on the This PC icon in the Start menu and select “Pin to taskbar.” The icon will then appear on your taskbar for easy access at all times.