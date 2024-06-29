If you have recently upgraded to Windows 10 or are using a new computer with this operating system, you may be wondering where the “My Computer” icon has gone. In previous versions of Windows, this icon provided easy access to your computer’s file system and disk drives. However, Microsoft has made some changes in Windows 10, including a new name for this icon and its location.
Where is my computer icon in Windows 10?
The “My Computer” icon is now called “This PC” in Windows 10. You can find it on your desktop, File Explorer, or the Start menu.
FAQs:
1. How do I find the “This PC” icon on my desktop?
You can display the “This PC” icon on your desktop by right-clicking anywhere on the desktop, selecting “Personalize,” choosing “Themes” from the left menu, and then clicking on “Desktop icon settings” on the right. From there, check the box next to “Computer” and click “Apply” to see the “This PC” icon on your desktop.
2. Where can I find “This PC” in File Explorer?
The “This PC” icon is located on the left-hand side of the File Explorer window, typically below the Quick Access icons. If you don’t see it, you can click on “Quick access” in the left-hand pane, and it should be listed there.
3. Is there a keyboard shortcut to open “This PC”?
Yes, you can press the Windows key + E on your keyboard to open File Explorer directly to “This PC.”
4. Can I pin “This PC” to the Start menu?
Yes, you can pin “This PC” to the Start menu by right-clicking on the icon and selecting “Pin to Start.” It will then appear as a tile on the right-hand side of your Start menu for easy access.
5. How can I access “This PC” in Windows 10 if I accidentally remove the icon from the desktop and Start menu?
You can always find “This PC” by opening File Explorer and locating it in the left-hand pane. It is a default entry in the navigation tree and cannot be permanently removed.
6. Can I change the name of the “This PC” icon?
No, you cannot change the name of the “This PC” icon. It is a system-defined name that cannot be modified easily.
7. Can I customize the icon for “This PC”?
While you can customize other icons on your computer, such as shortcuts, you cannot easily change the icon for “This PC.” The default icon represents the computer and its file system.
8. Is the functionality of “This PC” the same as “My Computer” in previous Windows versions?
Yes, both “This PC” and “My Computer” provide access to your computer’s file system, disk drives, removable storage, and network locations. The name has been changed, but the functionality remains the same.
9. Why did Microsoft change the name from “My Computer” to “This PC” in Windows 10?
Microsoft made this change in an effort to modernize and simplify the user interface. “This PC” is a more inclusive name, as it represents the entire computer, not just the user’s personal files.
10. Are there any other changes to the file system in Windows 10?
Windows 10 introduces some additional features and improvements to the file system, including enhanced search capabilities, an upgraded File Explorer with a new interface, and the ability to access files from OneDrive directly within File Explorer.
11. Can I change the location of the “This PC” icon within File Explorer?
No, the “This PC” icon cannot be moved within File Explorer. It will always appear in the default location, which is below the Quick Access icons.
12. Does “This PC” provide access to network drives?
Yes, you can access network drives by expanding the “Network Locations” section within “This PC” in File Explorer. It allows you to browse and access files and folders on network drives.
In conclusion, although the name and location have changed, the functionality of the “My Computer” icon remains intact in Windows 10. With the new name “This PC,” you can easily access your computer’s file system, disk drives, and network locations. Whether it’s on your desktop, in File Explorer, or the Start menu, “This PC” is just a click away.