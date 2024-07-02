Where is my bitmoji keyboard?
Bitmoji has become a popular way to personalize our digital conversations, adding a touch of fun and expressiveness to our messages. However, it can be a bit confusing when the Bitmoji keyboard disappears or seems to be missing from your device. Don’t worry, we’re here to help you find your beloved Bitmoji keyboard and get back to having a blast with your personalized avatars.
**So, where is my Bitmoji keyboard?**
There could be a few reasons why your Bitmoji keyboard is not showing up on your device. Follow these steps to ensure you can access it:
1. **Check your keyboard settings**: On both iOS and Android devices, go to your device’s settings and navigate to the keyboard settings. Make sure the Bitmoji keyboard is enabled.
2. **Update the Bitmoji app**: Keeping your apps up to date ensures you can access the latest features, including the Bitmoji keyboard. Head over to your device’s app store and update the Bitmoji app if available.
3. **Restart your device**: A simple restart can sometimes resolve temporary glitches, so give it a try and see if the Bitmoji keyboard reappears.
4. **Ensure Bitmoji is properly integrated with your keyboard**: Open any messaging app and tap on the text field to bring up the keyboard. Look for a smiley face or emoji icon and tap on it to access your keyboard options. If Bitmoji is integrated, you should find it there.
Now that we’ve answered the main question, let’s address a few related frequently asked questions:
FAQs:
1. **How do I enable the Bitmoji keyboard on my iPhone?**
To enable Bitmoji keyboard on your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Keyboards > Add New Keyboard > Bitmoji. Then, select Bitmoji from the list of keyboards and enable “Allow Full Access.”
2. **Why did my Bitmoji keyboard disappear after updating the app?**
Sometimes, updating the Bitmoji app can cause temporary glitches. Try restarting your device after updating the app to see if the keyboard reappears. If not, follow the steps mentioned above to check your keyboard settings.
3. **How do I enable the Bitmoji keyboard on my Android device?**
To enable Bitmoji keyboard on your Android device, go to Settings > System > Languages & input > Virtual keyboard > Manage keyboards > Enable the Bitmoji keyboard.
4. **Can I use Bitmoji in all messaging apps?**
Yes, you can use Bitmoji in most messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Snapchat, and more. Just make sure you have the Bitmoji keyboard enabled.
5. **I can’t find the Bitmoji keyboard in my app store. What should I do?**
If you can’t find the Bitmoji keyboard in your app store, try searching “Bitmoji Keyboard” in the search bar. It should appear as one of the top results. However, keep in mind that Bitmoji may not be available in all countries or for all devices.
6. **Why can’t I use Bitmoji in my email app?**
While Bitmoji is primarily designed for messaging apps, you can still use it in some email apps that support image insertion. Look for an option to insert an image or attach a file while composing an email and select your Bitmoji from the device gallery.
7. **Can I create Bitmojis on my computer and use them on my phone?**
Yes, you can create Bitmojis on a computer using the Bitmoji website or browser extensions, and then use them on your phone by logging into your Bitmoji account. The avatars you create will be synced across devices.
8. **Why are some Bitmoji stickers missing from my keyboard?**
If you’re missing some Bitmoji stickers, make sure your Bitmoji app is up to date. New stickers are often added with updates. Additionally, check that you have a stable internet connection as some stickers require online access.
9. **Are there Bitmoji apps for platforms other than iOS and Android?**
Currently, the official Bitmoji app is available for iOS and Android devices. However, Bitmoji is also integrated into various social media and messaging apps, which can be used on different platforms.
10. **Can I customize my Bitmoji’s appearance directly on the keyboard?**
No, you cannot customize your Bitmoji’s appearance directly on the keyboard. Customization options are available in the Bitmoji app itself, where you can change hairstyles, outfits, and other features.
11. **Why don’t my Bitmojis have the same outfit options as my friend’s Bitmojis?**
Bitmoji continuously adds new outfits and features, so it’s possible that your friend’s Bitmoji has updated options that you don’t yet have. Make sure both your Bitmoji app and the keyboard are up to date to have access to the latest additions.
12. **Can I use Bitmoji without downloading the app?**
While Bitmoji primarily functions through its dedicated app, you can still access Bitmoji stickers in certain apps that have integrated the Bitmoji feature, even if you don’t have the standalone Bitmoji app installed. However, to fully customize your Bitmoji and have access to all features, downloading the app is recommended.
With these tips and answers to common questions, you should now be able to locate your Bitmoji keyboard and keep the fun going with your expressive avatars in all your digital conversations!