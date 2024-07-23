Where is degree symbol on computer keyboard?
If you frequently find yourself in need of using the degree symbol on your computer, you are not alone. Whether it’s for mathematical equations, scientific notations, or even typing the weather temperature, having quick and easy access to the degree symbol can be quite useful. So, let’s dive straight into the answer to the burning question: Where is the degree symbol on the computer keyboard?
**The degree symbol (°) cannot be found directly on the computer keyboard.** However, don’t worry, there are several ways to insert this symbol using simple keyboard shortcuts or alternative methods. Let’s explore some of these options:
Keyboard Shortcut for Windows:
For Windows users, you can hold down the Alt key and type the numeric code 0176 using the numeric keypad (not the number keys above the letters). Once you release the Alt key, the degree symbol will appear.
Keyboard Shortcut for Mac:
Mac users can simply press the Option + Shift + 8 keys simultaneously, and the degree symbol will be inserted at the cursor’s position.
Copy and Paste:
Another way to quickly add the degree symbol is to copy it from a source and paste it into your document or text field. You can find the symbol online or copy it from a character map program.
AutoCorrect and Symbol Libraries:
Some word processing software and text editors provide built-in Autocorrect options that automatically convert certain character combinations into symbols. Additionally, many applications offer a symbol library where you can browse and insert various symbols, including the degree symbol.
HTML Entity Code:
If you’re editing HTML or writing code, you can use the HTML entity code “°” to represent the degree symbol. Simply type this code where you want the symbol to appear, and it will be rendered correctly.
On-Screen Keyboard:
In situations where you cannot access a physical keyboard or find the required keys, you can use the on-screen keyboard available in most operating systems. Open the on-screen keyboard, locate the degree symbol, and click on it to insert it into your text.
Shortcut with Character Map:
Utilizing the Windows Character Map, you can find and copy the degree symbol to use in your text. To find the Character Map on Windows, type “character map” in the search bar or access it via the Start menu.
Shortcut with Emoji Panel:
On Windows 10, you can open the emoji panel by pressing the Windows key + period (.) or semicolon (;). From there, search for “degree” in the panel, and click on the degree symbol to insert it into your text.
Shortcut with Unicode Hex Input Method:
For Mac users, you can enable the Unicode Hex input method by going to System Preferences > Keyboard > Input Sources. Once activated, you can hold the Option key, type “00B0,” and the degree symbol will be inserted.
Shortcut with Microsoft Office:
Microsoft Office programs offer additional shortcuts to insert symbols. In Word, for example, you can press Ctrl + Shift + @ followed by Spacebar to insert the degree symbol.
Google Search:
When all else fails, you can use Google search as a quick tool to find and copy the degree symbol. Simply search for “degree symbol” in Google, and you will be presented with a copyable symbol to use.
Third-Party Applications:
Some dedicated third-party applications, such as text expanders or clipboard managers, allow you to create custom shortcuts for frequently used symbols, including the degree symbol.
In conclusion, while the degree symbol may not be readily available on your computer keyboard, there are numerous methods and shortcuts you can use to insert it into your text. Whether you’re on a Windows or Mac system, using basic keyboard shortcuts, copy and paste, or employing the help of software applications, you’ll never have to struggle with finding the degree symbol again.