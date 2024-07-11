**Where is computer in Windows 10?**
If you are a Windows 10 user and have been wondering about the whereabouts of the “Computer” option, you are not alone. Microsoft has made some changes in the navigation system of Windows 10, and they have renamed the “Computer” option to “This PC.” So, if you are looking for your computer on Windows 10, fret not! It’s just a matter of finding the new name.
FAQs:
1. Why did Microsoft change the name from “Computer” to “This PC”?
Microsoft decided to change the name to “This PC” as they felt it was a more user-friendly and modern term.
2. How do I find “This PC” on Windows 10?
To locate “This PC” on your Windows 10 computer, you can either search for it in the Windows search bar or open File Explorer and find it on the left-hand navigation pane.
3. Can I change the name back to “Computer”?
Unfortunately, Microsoft does not provide an official way to change the name back to “Computer.” However, you can customize the name of the individual drives under “This PC.”
4. Are there any shortcuts to access “This PC”?
Yes, you can also quickly access “This PC” by pressing the Windows key + E on your keyboard.
5. What is the purpose of “This PC”?
By opening “This PC,” you gain access to all the drives on your computer, including the local disk (C:) drive, external drives, network locations, and more.
6. Can I still access the same features as in “Computer”?
Yes, all the features and functionalities that were available in “Computer” are still accessible through “This PC.”
7. Is “This PC” only available in Windows 10?
No, “This PC” is also available in Windows 8 and Windows 8.1. Microsoft introduced this change to create uniformity across different versions of Windows.
8. How can I add shortcuts to specific folders within “This PC”?
To add shortcuts to specific folders in “This PC,” you can navigate to the desired folder, right-click on it, select “Send to,” and then click on “Desktop (create shortcut).”
9. How can I remove specific drives from “This PC”?
If you want to remove specific drives from “This PC,” you can right-click on the drive, select “Properties,” and then uncheck the “Display in Navigation Pane” option.
10. Can I customize the appearance of “This PC”?
Yes, you can customize the appearance of “This PC” by changing the view settings in File Explorer. You can choose to display it as icons, tiles, or a detailed list.
11. Is there a way to organize and arrange the drives in “This PC”?
Yes, you can easily organize and arrange the drives in “This PC” by dragging and dropping them in the File Explorer window.
12. Can I still access “This PC” from the desktop?
Yes, you can add a shortcut to “This PC” on your desktop by right-clicking on it in File Explorer and selecting “Send to > Desktop (create shortcut).” This allows you to access it directly from your desktop.