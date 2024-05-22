Where is computer icon in Windows 10?
If you’re a Windows 10 user, you may have noticed that the computer icon, which was traditionally available on the desktop, is not displayed by default. It’s a fundamental element for many users, as it provides quick access to various system resources. So, where is the computer icon in Windows 10? Let’s delve into the topic to find out.
Answer:
The computer icon can still be accessed in Windows 10. However, it requires a few steps to enable it. Follow these instructions to display the computer icon on your desktop:
1. Right-click anywhere on your desktop background.
2. From the context menu that appears, select “Personalize.”
3. In the Settings window, click on “Themes” located on the left-hand side menu.
4. From the right-hand side menu, click on “Desktop icon settings” under Related Settings.
5. In the Desktop Icon Settings window, you will find a list of different icons that can be displayed on the desktop.
6. Check the box next to “Computer” and click “Apply” and then “OK” to save the changes.
After following these steps, the computer icon will appear on your Windows 10 desktop, providing easy access to your computer’s resources.
Related or Similar FAQs:
1. How do I create a shortcut to the computer icon on my desktop?
Creating a shortcut to the computer icon on your desktop is simple. Right-click on the desktop, go to “New” in the context menu, and select “Shortcut.” In the location field, enter “explorer.exe shell:MyComputerFolder” and click “Next.” Name the shortcut and click “Finish.”
2. Can I place the computer icon in the taskbar for quicker access?
Yes, you can. Right-click on the desktop and select “New” followed by “Shortcut.” In the location field, enter “%windir%explorer.exe shell:MyComputerFolder” and click “Next.” Name the shortcut and click “Finish.” Then, simply drag and drop the newly created shortcut onto the taskbar.
3. Can I pin the computer icon to the Start Menu in Windows 10?
Yes, you can. Open the file explorer and navigate to “This PC.” Right-click on “This PC” and select “Pin to Start” from the context menu. The computer icon will then appear on the Start Menu.
4. How can I access the computer icon if it’s not on the desktop or taskbar?
Even if the computer icon is not on the desktop or taskbar, you can still access it by using the keyboard shortcut “Windows key + E” or by opening the file explorer and selecting “This PC” from the left-hand side menu.
5. Can I customize the computer icon appearance?
Yes, you can customize the computer icon appearance. In the Desktop Icon Settings window, click on “Change Icon” under the “Computer” section. You can then choose from a list of available icons or browse for your own custom icon.
6. What functions does the computer icon provide access to?
The computer icon provides easy access to your computer’s drives, devices, and network locations. By double-clicking the computer icon, you can quickly access your files, manage storage devices, and navigate through your network.
7. How do I hide the computer icon again?
To hide the computer icon, simply follow the steps provided at the beginning of this article, but this time, uncheck the box next to “Computer” in the Desktop Icon Settings window.
8. Is there any shortcut key to access the computer icon?
Yes, by pressing the “Windows key + E” on your keyboard, the file explorer will open, and you will be directed to the computer icon.
9. What if I accidentally deleted the computer icon from the desktop?
If you have accidentally deleted the computer icon from the desktop, you can easily restore it by following the steps provided above to enable it again.
10. Can I rename the computer icon on the desktop?
No, you cannot rename the computer icon on the desktop. The computer icon is named “Computer” by default.
11. Why doesn’t Windows 10 display the computer icon by default?
Windows 10 defaults to a cleaner desktop without cluttering icons. They offer customization options to allow users to display icons they frequently access, minimizing visual distractions.
12. Are there any alternative methods to access the computer icon?
Apart from the desktop icon, taskbar icon, and keyboard shortcut, you can also find the computer icon by opening the Start Menu, selecting “All apps,” scrolling down to the “Windows System” category, and finally, clicking on “File Explorer.” From there, you can find the computer icon under the “This PC” section.