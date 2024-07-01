Where is Android device monitor?

Android Device Monitor was a tool previously used by Android developers to monitor and debug their applications. However, **Android Device Monitor has been deprecated** since the release of Android Studio 3.1 in March 2018. Google has introduced a new and more advanced tool called Android Profiler, which combines various monitoring features into a single, streamlined interface.
FAQs:
Q1: What is Android Device Monitor?
Android Device Monitor was a tool provided by Android Studio for monitoring and debugging Android applications.
Q2: Why was Android Device Monitor deprecated?
Google deprecated Android Device Monitor to focus on providing a more intuitive and comprehensive tool for developers, which led to the development of Android Profiler.
Q3: What is Android Profiler?
Android Profiler is a tool integrated into Android Studio that provides real-time monitoring and analysis of an Android application’s CPU, memory, network, and battery usage.
Q4: How can I access Android Profiler?
To access Android Profiler, you can simply open Android Studio and select “Profile or Debug APK” from the “Welcome to Android Studio” window or click on the “Profile” tab located at the bottom panel of Android Studio.
Q5: What features does Android Profiler offer?
Android Profiler offers various features such as CPU profiling, memory profiling, network profiling, energy profiling, and GPU profiling.
Q6: Can I use Android Profiler with older versions of Android Studio?
Yes, you can use Android Profiler with Android Studio 3.0 and above. It is highly recommended to update your Android Studio to the latest version to take advantage of all the latest features.
Q7: How does Android Profiler benefit developers?
Android Profiler provides developers with real-time data and insights into their app’s performance, allowing them to identify and troubleshoot performance bottlenecks, memory leaks, and other issues that may impact the user experience.
Q8: Are there any alternative tools for Android profiling?
Apart from Android Profiler, there are third-party tools like **Stetho** and **Flipper**, which also offer advanced debugging and profiling features for Android applications.
Q9: Can I still use Android Device Monitor?
While Android Device Monitor has been deprecated, you can still use it if you are working with an older version of Android Studio. However, it is strongly recommended to transition to Android Profiler for a more comprehensive development experience.
Q10: Is Android Profiler available for all Android devices?
Yes, Android Profiler is available for all Android devices running Android 5.0 (API level 21) or higher.
Q11: How can I analyze the performance of my app using Android Profiler?
Android Profiler provides real-time graphs and statistics for CPU, memory, network, and energy usage. You can analyze these metrics to identify performance issues and optimize your application accordingly.
Q12: Can Android Profiler be used for both native and hybrid Android app development?
Yes, Android Profiler can be used for profiling both native and hybrid Android applications. It offers insights into your app’s performance regardless of the development approach you choose.