**Where is alt on Apple keyboard?**
The alt key, also known as the option key, is an important modifier key on Apple keyboards. However, you may find yourself wondering where exactly it is located on your Apple keyboard. Let’s explore the different Apple keyboard models and where you can find the alt key on each.
1. Where is the alt key on a MacBook Pro keyboard?
On a MacBook Pro keyboard, the alt key can be found on the bottom-left corner of the keyboard, right next to the control key.
2. Where is the alt key on a MacBook Air keyboard?
If you are using a MacBook Air, you will find the alt key in the same location as on a MacBook Pro – at the bottom-left corner of the keyboard.
3. Where is the alt key on an iMac keyboard?
On an iMac keyboard, the alt key is situated at the bottom-left corner, near the control key, similar to the placement on MacBook keyboards.
4. Where is the alt key on an Apple Wireless Keyboard?
The Apple Wireless Keyboard features the alt key at the bottom-left corner, next to the control key, just like the other Apple keyboard models.
5. Where is the alt key on a Magic Keyboard?
The Magic Keyboard, which is Apple’s current wireless keyboard offering, has the alt key positioned at the bottom-left corner of the keyboard, adjacent to the control key.
6. Where is the alt key on a Mac Pro keyboard?
The Mac Pro keyboard has the alt key located at the bottom-left corner, near the control key, similar to the other Apple keyboard models.
7. Where is the alt key on an Apple Extended Keyboard?
On an Apple Extended Keyboard, the alt key can be found at the bottom-left corner, next to the control key, just like the majority of Apple keyboard models.
8. Where is the alt key on a Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad?
The Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad possesses the alt key at the bottom-left corner, adjacent to the control key, similar to other Apple keyboards.
9. Where is the alt key on an older Apple keyboard model?
Older Apple keyboard models usually have the alt key placed at the bottom-left corner, near the control key. However, it’s important to note that keyboard layouts might vary slightly depending on the specific model.
10. Why is the alt key sometimes called the option key?
The alt key on Apple keyboards is commonly referred to as the option key because it provides alternative input options, allowing users to access alternate characters, special symbols, and additional functionality.
11. How do I use the alt key on an Apple keyboard?
The alt key can be used as a modifier key in combination with other keys to perform various tasks such as accessing special characters, shortcuts, and menu options. Pressing and holding the alt key while typing another key will activate the desired alternative option.
12. Are there any alternative keys for the alt key on Apple keyboards?
While the alt key is the primary modifier key, Apple keyboards also feature other modifier keys like command and control, which can perform similar functions based on the specific software or application being used. It’s always best to refer to the software’s documentation or keyboard shortcuts for alternative options.
In conclusion, the alt key, also known as the option key, is located at the bottom-left corner of various Apple keyboards, including MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, Apple Wireless Keyboard, Magic Keyboard, Mac Pro Keyboard, and Apple Extended Keyboard. It serves as a crucial modifier key that allows users to access alternate characters, special symbols, and additional functionality.