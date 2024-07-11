Where do you find my computer on Windows 10?

Finding “My Computer” on Windows 10 might be a bit confusing for users who are accustomed to older versions of the operating system. In Windows 10, the traditional “My Computer” has been renamed to “This PC”. Don’t worry, though – locating it is still as easy as ever!
How to find “This PC” on Windows 10?
To locate “This PC” on your Windows 10 computer, you can follow these simple steps:
- Click on the Start button located at the bottom-left corner of your screen.
- From the Start menu, locate and click on the File Explorer icon. It looks like a folder.
- A new window will open, displaying various folders and shortcuts.
- In the left-hand pane of the File Explorer window, you will find a list of shortcuts. Here, you should see an option called This PC. Click on it.
This PC, which was previously known as “My Computer”, should now be displayed on your screen. By clicking on it, you will gain access to the various drives and devices connected to your computer.
Other commonly asked questions about finding “My Computer” or “This PC” on Windows 10:
1. Can I access “This PC” through the desktop?
Yes, you can add a shortcut to “This PC” on your desktop for easier access. Right-click on the desktop, go to New, and choose Shortcut. In the location field of the Create Shortcut wizard, type “explorer.exe shell:MyComputerFolder” and click Next and Finish.
2. How do I navigate through the drives in “This PC”?
Simply click on the drive you want to explore in the “This PC” window.
3. Is there a keyboard shortcut to open “This PC”?
Yes, you can press the Windows key + E simultaneously to directly open “This PC”.
4. Are there alternative ways to find “This PC”?
Apart from the Start menu, you can also find “This PC” by opening File Explorer directly from the taskbar. Just click on the folder icon located on your taskbar and select “This PC”.
5. Can I customize the appearance of “This PC”?
While the name cannot be changed, you can customize the appearance of the folders and drives within “This PC”. By right-clicking on any drive, you can choose to change its icon, assign a drive letter, and more.
6. How can I find the system information on “This PC”?
While in the “This PC” window, you can right-click on an empty space, select Properties, and you will find detailed information about your computer, including the operating system, processor, and amount of RAM.
7. Where do I find the recycle bin on “This PC”?
The recycle bin cannot be found directly on “This PC”. Instead, it is located separately on the desktop. Its icon looks like a trash can.
8. Can I rename “This PC” back to “My Computer”?
Unfortunately, Windows 10 doesn’t provide a straightforward way to rename “This PC” back to “My Computer”.
9. How do I pin “This PC” to the taskbar?
Right-click on “This PC” from the Start menu or File Explorer, select Pin to taskbar, and it will be available for quick access on your taskbar.
10. Can I change the default view of “This PC”?
Yes, you can customize the default view of “This PC” in File Explorer. Once you have opened “This PC”, go to the View tab in the top menu and click on Options. From there, you can adjust various settings, such as the default view, folder options, and column customization.
11. How do I add or remove drives from “This PC”?
To add a drive to “This PC”, simply connect it to your computer. Windows 10 should automatically detect and display it in the “This PC” window. If you want to remove a drive from “This PC”, right-click on it and select Remove.
12. Why can’t I see “This PC” on my Windows 10 computer?
If you can’t see “This PC” on your computer, it is possible that it has been hidden. To unhide it, right-click on an empty space in the left-hand pane of the File Explorer window, hover over the Navigation Pane option, and make sure the Show all folders option is checked.
Finding “My Computer” on Windows 10 might require a slight adjustment, but the renamed “This PC” serves the same purpose. Once you’ve located it, you’ll have easy access to all your connected drives and devices, making file navigation a breeze.