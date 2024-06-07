Where can I get a HDMI to av converter?

If you’re looking to connect your HDMI devices to an old television or projector that only supports AV inputs, you’ll need an HDMI to AV converter. This allows you to convert the digital HDMI signal to an analog AV signal, making it compatible with your older displays. While these converters were once difficult to find, they are now widely available both online and in physical stores. Here are some of the best places to find a HDMI to AV converter:
1. Online Retailers
One of the easiest and most convenient ways to get a HDMI to AV converter is by visiting online retailers. Websites like Amazon, eBay, and Best Buy offer a wide range of converters, allowing you to compare prices, read customer reviews, and choose the one that best suits your needs. **These platforms are the most popular and reliable sources to find a HDMI to AV converter.**
2. Electronic Stores
If you prefer a hands-on experience before making a purchase, consider visiting electronic stores like Best Buy, Fry’s, or Walmart. These stores usually have a dedicated electronics section where you can find HDMI to AV converters among other audiovisual accessories. Speak to one of their knowledgeable staff members who can guide you through your options.
3. Local Retailers
Local retailers specializing in electronics or audiovisual equipment might carry HDMI to AV converters. Check out your local electronics store or audiovisual supplier. The advantage of shopping locally is that you can get personalized assistance and advice from the staff when choosing the right converter for your needs.
4. Computer Supply Stores
Computer supply stores like Micro Center or Staples often have a section dedicated to audiovisual equipment. They may carry HDMI to AV converters to help you connect your computer to older displays. Visit their physical store or check their website to see if they have the converter you need.
5. Home Theater Specialty Stores
Home theater specialty stores like Best Buy Magnolia and World Wide Stereo are great places to find HDMI to AV converters. These stores offer a wide range of audiovisual solutions, including converters, cables, and adapters. The staff here is usually well-versed in audiovisual equipment and can help you find the best converter for your specific setup.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use a HDMI to AV converter for gaming consoles?
Yes, HDMI to AV converters are suitable for gaming consoles, allowing you to connect your modern gaming console to an older TV or projector.
2. Will a HDMI to AV converter degrade video quality?
Yes, there may be a slight degradation in video quality when using a converter, as analog signals are generally of lower quality than digital signals. However, the difference may not be noticeable on smaller screens or for casual viewing.
3. Can I connect multiple devices to an AV converter?
Some HDMI to AV converters have multiple inputs, allowing you to connect multiple HDMI devices. Be sure to check the specifications listed by the manufacturer.
4. Can I use a HDMI to AV converter with a DVD player?
Yes, you can use a HDMI to AV converter to connect a DVD player with an HDMI output to an older TV or projector that only supports AV inputs.
5. Are HDMI to AV converters bi-directional?
No, HDMI to AV converters are designed to convert from HDMI to AV, not the other way around. If you need to convert an AV signal to HDMI, you will need a separate converter.
6. Can I use a HDMI to AV converter with a Blu-ray player?
Yes, you can use a HDMI to AV converter to connect a Blu-ray player with an HDMI output to an older TV or projector that only supports AV inputs.
7. Can I use a HDMI to AV converter with a streaming device?
Absolutely! HDMI to AV converters can be used with streaming devices like Chromecast or Roku to connect them to older displays that only have AV inputs.
8. What cables do I need to use with a HDMI to AV converter?
HDMI to AV converters usually require an HDMI cable to connect the input device and an AV cable (composite or component) for the output to the older display.
9. Are HDMI to AV converters portable?
Many HDMI to AV converters are small and portable, making them convenient solutions for presentations or while traveling.
10. Can I use a HDMI to AV converter for audio only?
Yes, if you only need to convert the audio signal from HDMI to AV, some converters offer audio-only output.
11. Do HDMI to AV converters support HDCP?
While most HDMI to AV converters can convert non-HDCP (High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection) content, they may not work with protected content such as Blu-ray discs or some streaming services.
12. Will a HDMI to AV converter work with all TVs?
HDMI to AV converters are generally compatible with most older TVs or projectors that have AV inputs, but it is recommended to check the converter’s specifications and the TV’s compatibility before making a purchase.