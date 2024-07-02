Where can I find WiFi password on my computer?

If you are looking for the WiFi password on your computer, you have come to the right place. Whether you need it to connect another device or simply want to share it with a friend, finding your WiFi password is a relatively simple task. We will guide you through various methods to retrieve your WiFi password on different operating systems.
Windows 10:
Finding the WiFi password on your Windows 10 computer is a piece of cake. Just follow these steps:
1. How can I find the WiFi password on Windows 10?
To find the WiFi password on Windows 10, you can navigate through the Control Panel. Firstly, right-click on the WiFi icon located at the bottom right corner of your desktop and select “Open Network & Internet settings.” Then, click on “Change adapter options,” right-click on the WiFi network you are connected to, and choose “Status.” Finally, click on “Wireless Properties,” select the “Security” tab, and tick the checkbox next to “Show characters.” There you have it, the **WiFi password** will be displayed!
2. Can I find the WiFi password through PowerShell?
Yes, you can! Open PowerShell as an administrator and type the following command: “netsh wlan show profile name=”YOUR_SSID” key=clear.” Replace “YOUR_SSID” with the name of your WiFi network, and the **WiFi password** will be revealed under the “Key Content” field.
3. Is it possible to view the WiFi password using a third-party software?
Definitely! Several third-party software options, like Wi-Fi Password Recovery and WirelessKeyView, allow you to find your **WiFi password** within seconds. These tools display the password of all the saved WiFi networks on your computer.
Mac:
If you are an Apple user and need to retrieve the WiFi password from your Mac, these methods will help you out:
4. How do I find the WiFi password on a Mac?
On a Mac, open the “Spotlight Search” by pressing Command + Space and type in “Keychain Access.” In the Keychain Access window, type the name of your WiFi network in the search bar. Double-click on your network name, click on the checkbox next to “Show password,” and authenticate with your Mac’s admin password. Voila! The **WiFi password** will be revealed!
5. Can I view the WiFi password using the Terminal?
Yes, you can! Launch the Terminal from the Launchpad or by searching for it in Spotlight. Then, copy and paste this command: “security find-generic-password -ga YOUR_SSID_NAME | grep password.” Replace “YOUR_SSID_NAME” with the name of your WiFi network, and the Terminal will promptly display the **WiFi password**.
6. Is there a Mac application to retrieve WiFi passwords?
Certainly! Applications like WiFi Password Finder and WiFi Password Recovery Pro are available for Mac users to easily locate and manage all their saved WiFi passwords.
Linux:
For those using Linux-based operating systems such as Ubuntu, Fedora, or Debian, here’s how you can find the WiFi password:
7. How do I find the WiFi password on Linux?
On Linux, you can retrieve the WiFi password from the Network Manager tool. Click on the network icon in the system tray, select “Wi-Fi Settings,” and choose the network you are connected to. Under the “Identity” tab, click on the Gear icon, select “Wi-Fi Security,” and check the box next to “Show password” to reveal the **WiFi password**.
8. Can I find WiFi passwords using the “nmcli” command?
Certainly! Open the Terminal and type “nmcli connection show –active.” Then, copy your network’s “UUID” or “SSID”. Next, type “sudo su” to enter superuser mode and use “nmcli connection show YOUR_UUID_OR_SSID | grep -w “802-11-wireless-security.psk”.” Replace “YOUR_UUID_OR_SSID” with your network’s UUID or SSID, and you will obtain the **WiFi password**.
9. Is there a Linux utility for managing WiFi passwords?
Yes, there is! “Gnome Keyring” is a popular utility for managing WiFi passwords on Linux-based systems. It securely stores all your network credentials and allows you to view or retrieve **WiFi passwords** whenever necessary.
Now that you know various methods to find the WiFi password on your computer, you can easily retrieve it whenever you need to reconnect a device or share it with someone else.